AEW filed for two new trademarks this week.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark “Undisputed Elite” on March 21. The following use description was included with the filing:

“Fan clubs; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of sports and entertainment; Providing entertainment information in the fields of sports and entertainment via a website; Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

Obvious speculation is that this has to do with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, but that has not been confirmed. AEW filed to trademark the “Paragon” name and logo earlier this year and it was also speculated that the group would be using that name, based on O’Reilly using it in a promo. AEW has used “Undisputed Originals” for the group but that name has not been trademarked.

AEW also filed to trademark “AEW: Fight Forever” for merchandise and video game use on March 21. The following use descriptions were included with the filing:

“Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software; Downloadable electronic game software; Downloadable interactive game software; Video game discs; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game programs; Recorded video game software”

“Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Polo shirts; Sweat shirts; T-shirts”

There’s no word on if this could be the name for the AEW console video game that is in development, or another mobile game the company has in the works. You can click here for a recent report on the console game.

