AEW applied to trademark “QTV” on February 24th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

AEW has been airing teasers for it during Dark for the last two weeks. There are still no details on what it will be used for. The description of the trademark is as the following:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”