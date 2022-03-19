All Elite Wrestling recently filed to trademark the term “ShopAEW” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing was made on March 14th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

Word Mark: SHOPAEW Goods and Services: IC 035. US 100 101 102. G & S: On-line retail store services featuring wrestling-themed merchandise and memorabilia. FIRST USE: 20200200. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200200 Standard Characters ClaimedMark Drawing Code: (4) STANDARD CHARACTER MARK Serial Number: 97310897 Filing DateMarch 14, 2022: Current Basis: 1A Original Filing Basis:1A Owner:(APPLICANT) All Elite Wrestling, LLC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY DELAWARE 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive Jacksonville FLORIDA 32202 Attorney of Record: Bradley M. Stohry Prior Registrations: 6170081;6278650;6283776;AND OTHERS Type of Mark: SERVICE MARK Register: PRINCIPAL Live/Dead Indicator: LIVE

(H/T Wrestling Inc.)