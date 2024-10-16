On October 15th, All Elite Wrestling filed a trademark for “Fright Night Dynamite.”

You can check out the official trademark filing below:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling”

Additionally, AEW President Tony Khan has announced that FTR will be facing off against The Learning Tree’s Bryan Keith & Big Bill on Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite, which takes place in Asheville, North Carolina.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, & Rocky Romero vs. Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks

* Adam Cole returns.

* Jon Moxley appears.