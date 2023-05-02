AEW recently filed to trademark the term “DOUBLE OR NOTHING” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Double or Nothing was the name of the inaugural AEW event back in 2019 and has remained a yearly pay-per-view event for the promotion. This year will mark the fifth Double or Nothing in AEW history. The event will take place on May 28th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The filing for the trademark was made on April 27th. Full details on what that entails can be found in the summary below.

Mark For: DOUBLE OR NOTHING trademark registration is intended to cover the category of shirts.

