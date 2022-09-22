AEW recently filed to trademark the phrase “The Firm” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which will be used for merchandising purposes.

The name belongs to the new group led by Stokely Hathaway and features W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, and occasionally, MJF. The filing was made on Friday September 16th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.