Another interesting pro wrestling-related trademark was filed this past week.

On Friday, January 23, 2026, All Elite Wrestling filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an interesting trademark that appears to be the team name for a new duo on the scene in AEW.

The 1/23 AEW filing with the USPTO was to trademark “Brawling Birds.”

It appears that the trademark was for the team name of the new makeshift duo in the women’s tag-team division of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter.

The official description of the USPTO filing made by AEW on Friday reads as follows:

Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers