The pro wrestling world continues to keep the United States Patent and Trademark Office busy.

In addition to recent trademarks filed by WWE and Will Ospreay this week, AEW also did some business with the USPTO, filing on April 13 for a pair of trademarks.

AEW filed on 4/13 to trademark “AEW Redemption” and “Redemption” with the USPTO.

Featured below is the official description of the filing: