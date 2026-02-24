All Elite Wrestling has filed for another interesting trademark.

This week, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the term, ‘Paid in Full.’

It is currently unclear how AEW plans to utilize the new trademark, which was filed on Monday, February 23, 2026 with the USPTO.

Featured below is the official description of the AEW filing with the USPTO on 2/23 for ‘Paid in Full’:

Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances.

While the trademark is believed to be for a tag-team, it is not clear which tag-team it is, or if it is a men’s or women’s duo.

