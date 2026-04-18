The pro wrestling world continues to keep the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) busy.
On Friday, April 17, 2026, All Elite Wrestling filed with the USPTO to trademark four names.
Those include “Timeless Love Bombs,” “The Conglomeration,” “Divine Dominion,” and “Triangle of Madness.”
Featured below is the official description of the USPTO filing by AEW on 4/17:
IC 025: Shirts; T-shirts.
IC 041: Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers.