AEW has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The company filed on April 24 to trademark “Royal Redemption.”
It’s worth noting that AEW previously filed to trademark simply ‘Redemption.’
Featured below is the official description of AEW’s 4/24 USPTO filing for ‘Royal Redemption.’
IC 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.