All Elite Wrestling and the United States Patent and Trademark Office have connected once again.

AEW filed with the USPTO on Thursday, January 8, 2026 to trademark a new name / phrase.

“Exile On Pain St.”

It is unclear what the use for the trademark will be, although it could be for a special themed AEW Dynamite show or another special event. It could also be as simple as a name for a move or character, or any number of additional possibilities.

Featured below is the official description of the 1/8 AEW filing with the USPTO: