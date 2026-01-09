All Elite Wrestling and the United States Patent and Trademark Office have connected once again.
AEW filed with the USPTO on Thursday, January 8, 2026 to trademark a new name / phrase.
“Exile On Pain St.”
It is unclear what the use for the trademark will be, although it could be for a special themed AEW Dynamite show or another special event. It could also be as simple as a name for a move or character, or any number of additional possibilities.
Featured below is the official description of the 1/8 AEW filing with the USPTO:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.”