All Elite Wrestling made another visit to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) this week.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, AEW filed with the USPTO to trademark “MegaBad.”

The MegaBad name is one being used for the women’s tag-team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, who became the number one contenders to the AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championships this past Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured below is the official description of the 2/5 USPTO filing made by AEW:

Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers.

MegaBad will challenge The Babes of Wrath for the AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia special event in Sydney, Australia on February 10, 2026.