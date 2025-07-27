AEW has finally issued a statement on the passing of Hulk Hogan, who died at the age of 71 following a reported cardiac arrest.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Tony Schiavone delivered a tribute on behalf of All Elite Wrestling, honoring Hogan’s legacy — particularly his contributions to WCW. Schiavone reflected on Hogan’s impact on the industry and acknowledged the family and loved ones he leaves behind. He closed the segment by offering heartfelt condolences from everyone at AEW. He said,

“It was quite a week for all of us who have been in professional wrestling for a long time with the unexpected death of Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan was a man who brought professional wrestling into the mainstream in the 80s and in the 90s, right here on this network, right here on TNT, almost 30 years ago, Hulk Hogan lit the fire that began the Monday Night Wars, and he also put WCW on the cable TV map right here on TNT. Sometimes, we take a look at these stars who are bigger than life and we forget that they are, just like us, human. We forget they have families that care about them. Are condolences go out to Hulk’s family, his children Brooke and Nick, his wife Sky. If you’ve never lost a member of your family, you have no idea they pain they are going through right now. Believe you me, it is intense. From all us here at All Elite Wrestling, RIP, brother.”

Kyle Fletcher will finally get his shot at the TNT Championship when he faces Dustin Rhodes on next week’s AEW Collision.

During this week’s episode of Collision, Rhodes successfully defended the title against Lee Moriarty. Following the match, Fletcher confronted him and issued a challenge. Rhodes accepted and announced the bout will be a Chicago Street Fight. The match is set for the August 31st episode of Collision, which will air on a special Thursday night.

Another match has been added to this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite as the Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament rolls on. The Young Bucks will face The Outrunners in Chicago, with the winners advancing to the semifinals to take on either Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) or Gates of Agony.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW World Championship, Everyone Banned From Ringside: Hangman Page (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, First Round: The Outrunners vs. The Young Bucks