We’re in my backyard tonight with one of the most exciting weekend’s of the year for AEW!

Hechicero vs. MJF

Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

The Elite vs. Scissor Ace

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

AEW TBS Championship & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)

FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. ELP

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York! Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Taz are here in the heart of Long Island, so let’s bring out the hometown boy.

Match #1. Hechicero vs. MJF

MJF out to a “he’s our scumbag” chant and here we go. Backflip by MJF and an eye poke. MJF sends Hechichero outside and bounces him off every guard rail he can find, as he now enjoys playing to the crowd. Running Broski Boot to Hechichero sends him into the front row. MJF plays to the crowd yet again on the apron, but Hechicero delivers an arm breaker over the top rope. Hechicero now wraps up MJF in a rear naked choke over the top rope before planting him with the Mad Scientist Bomb for a two count. Both men trade piledriver attempts but Hechichero settles for a huge running knee in the corner before doing the Fargo Strut, thus infuriating the crowd, and flipping everyone off. Hechichero runs through several submissions in a row, finishing the sequence with a double armbar using his legs, similiar to how Zack Sabre Jr. submitted Tanahashi at the ROH MSG show. MJF somehow makes it to the ropes. Mounted punches by MJF in the corner before biting the face of the masked man. Long Island Sunrise by MJF off the top! Sheer drop brainbuster by MJF! One, two, three!

Winner: MJF

Rating: ***. Fine opener with the hometown hero getting the win. MJF didn’t waste a lot of time and showed he can wrestle darn near any style.

Match #2. The Acclaimed & Hiroshi Tanahasi vs. The Elite

Okada and Tana start as the crowd erupts, but Okada thinks better of it and tags Nicholas. Quick tags early and Caster is bodyslamming everyone. Double Scissor Me, Timbers to The Bucks as Tanahashi chases Okada from the ring. Triple guitar solos (is that correct, like, can it be a solo if there are three of them?) in the ring now but Okada tags himself in from behind and blindsides Caster. Triple boots in the corner by The Elite. Air Raid Crash Neckbraker by Okada as The Elite have cleared the ring. Nicholas puts on a pair of headphones as Okada pretends to DJ and this is amazing. Caster heads up top but Nicholas catches him, although Caster bites his face and comes off the top with a crossbody. Okada prevents the tag but Caster with a back body drop and here’s Bowens. Bowens clears the house and hits Nicholas with a big Fameasser. Matthew rakes the back but misses a big splash. Nicholas splashes Matthew by accident. Big combo by Bowens and a superkick to Nicholas. Fireman’s carry into a facebuster by Bowens. Four-way clothesline in the ring as The Acclaimed and The Bucks take each other out. Okada and Tanahashi are calling for the tags and the fans erupt! Forearms by Tanahashi and a body slam. Flipping senton off the middle by Tanahashi for two. Dragon Screw by Tanahashi but a superkick by Matthew. Slingblade by Caster. DDT by Matthew. Rolling elbow by Bowens. European uppercut by Okada. The Arrival by Bowens and Caster drops the mic on Okada! Tana goes up top for the High Fly Flow but Matthew and Nicholas hold the legs momentarily. Tana finally comes off the top but Okada gets the knees up and that still looked like it hurt. Double plancha to the outside by The Bucks. Body slam by Okada and a big elbow drop off the top. Inside cradle by Tana gets a long two. Dragon Screw by Tana to the Bucks but a big dropkick by Okada. RAINMAKERRRRRRRR! One, two, three!

Winners: The Elite

Rating: ***1/2. Such good stuff here. Lots of callbacks, Tanahashi was used perfectly, and Okada got a big statement victory.

After the match, Okada helps up Tanahashi looking for another Rainmaker but Billy Gunn makes the save.

Match #3. Shingo Takagi vs. Bryan Danielson

This is going to be… special. Danielson is taped up all over his neck and shoulder, giving Shingo a bullseye. Danielson with a drop toe hold and an STF early, looking to wrestle a technical match. Big shoulder block by Shingo and a senton. Hard chops by Shingo now as Danielson flips over and connects with a diving clothesline. Running dropkick by Danielson sends Shingo to the outside and Danielson follows up with a suicide dive but his feet get caught, Shingo catches him, drapes him on the apron, and DDTs him DIRECTLY ON HIS HEAD. Referee Aubrey Edwards sees it and calls the doctor immediately before starting the count. Danielson makes it in by the nine count. Vertical suplex by Shingo who is now enjoying the fruits of his labor. “Nigel, I think you should just fight Danielson in catering.” – Taz. “Vegans are never in catering.” – Nigel. Quick jab from Shingo and a clipping left hook sends Danielson to the mat. Shingo misss an elbow drop and Danielson is able to kick him in the head, giving both men a bit of respite. Both guys trade chops now in the center of the ring. Shingo’s chops are next level. Danielson flips out of a German suplex and tosses Shingo with one of his won. Running dropkick in the corner by Danielson. Danielson heads up top but Shingo catches him and crotches him on the top. Shingo then mocks the “yes” chant. Danielson sneaks between the legs and now crotches Shingo. Hammer and anvil elbows on the top rope and an avalanche back suplex! Yes kicks by Danielson but Shingo catches one, so Danielson just paintbrushes him. Clothesline attempt by Shingo but Danielson catches him with a flying armbar! Danielson transitions into a triangle choke, but Shingo stands up, picks up Danielson into a huge DVD/powerslam combination. Pumping Bomber by Shingo in the corner and a big superplex off the very top rope. Sliding lariat to the face of a seated Danielson for a long two count. Shingo wants Made in Japan but Danielson fights out and misses a dropkick in the corner. PUMPING BOMBER BY SHINGO IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING! Made in Japan! One, two, NO! Danielson tries to fight out and collapses to the mat. Shingo looks at him and hits him with a tough looking sliding elbow. Hammer and anvil elbows by Shingo. Shingo looks for another low lariat but Danielson catches the arm and rolls underneath into a Fujiwara armbar. Shingo rolls free and delivers a big headbutt. High kick by Danielson. Snap Regal Plex! Danielson powers up… Busaiku Knee! Shingo is out just before the three! “I’m going to kick his f’ing head in!” – Danielson. Danielson traps the wrists and stomps Shingo’s head before transitioning into a triangle choke. Elbows from the bottom by Danielson! Shingo picks Danielson up but Danielson shifts his hips and lands in a vicious Fujiwara armbar position with the knee on the back of the head. Danielson falls back and this looks brutal. THE REFEREE STOPS IT!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****1/2. Yeah, I loved every part of this. Scary moment in the beginning of this one but man oh man what an unbelievable battle. Shingo looked like a million bucks and Danielson did exactly what Bryan Danielson does. Banger. After banger. After banger. Give me more.

After the match, Danielson points to Shingo and wants the fans to cheer for him and they sure do.

Match #4. AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) w/ Luther vs. Mina Shirakawa

Mariah May is sitting at a chair at ringside. Mina looks to work over the knees early, with a double stomp to hamstrings. Figure-four around the ringpost by Mina and a kneebreaker on the floor. Back in the ring and Mina misses a charge in the corner, allowing Storm to connect with a draping backstabber. Perfect Plex by Storm gets two. Storm goes for a running hip attack against the steps but Mina moves and Storm lands hard. Mina comes off the top with a crossbody to the floor that takes out Storm and Luther. Mina takes her time and rolls Storm in the ring, but misses a charge in the corner and Storm drills her with a twisting Low Down off the top. Storm attempts the running hip attack but Mina dropkicks the knee. Electric Chair by Mina into a twisting facebuster. Figure Four by Mina is locked in. Storm managed to fight her way to the ropes but Mina is there with a rolling elbow. Both women now fight to the top rope and Mina gets a front facelock. Diving DDT from the top by Mina! Mina holds on and DDTs Storm yet again. Long two count. Glamorous Driver attempt by Mina but Storm bases out and German suplexes her. Running hip attack in the corner by Storm! Two count. Glamorous Collection by Mina out of nowhere gets two. Backfist and a rolling elbow by Mina. Glamorous Driver! Storm is out at 2.99999. Roundhouse kick by Mina. Storm cradles her for two. Headbutt by Storm and a snap German suplex. Storm Zero! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Rating: ***1/4. Maybe a kickout or two too much here towards the end, but an excellent defense for Toni Storm. Mina looked really good here and I think we’ll be seeing more of her after Forbidden Door, and possibly a showdown between May and Storm at Wembley.

After the match, Mariah May hits the ring and looks conflicted. Storm picks up Mina and Mina shoves her away, before extending the arm. Both women shake hands and then… hug! Crowd loves it. And we get a triple kiss.

Match #5. Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Very technical start as both guys trade a million holds early. Victory roll by ZSJ is reversed by Cassidy, back and forth, but ZSJ rolls through and twists the neck of Cassidy with his legs. ZSJ just picking Cassidy apart now, stomping him all around the ring and now mocking him with Orange kicks, before punting him in the chest. Cassidy catches a kick but ZSJ drills him with the other leg. ZSJ tries to charge but Cassidy catches him with a running drop kick and a Dragon Screw. ZSJ rolls to the floor and Cassidy follows up with a big plancha to the floor and another Dragon Screw! Cassidy is showing a lot of emotion here and tries to comes off the top with a crossbody but ZSJ catches him, but Cassidy counters with another Dragon Screw. Michinoku Driver by Cassidy gets two. Diving DDT off the top by Cassidy and ZSJ gets SPIKED. Two count. Cassidy looks for the Orange Punch but ZSJ catches it and stomps on the hand and elbow. ZSJ snaps the fingers of Cassidy a la Marty Scurll. Cassidy tries to surprise ZSJ with Beach Break but ZSJ rolls through into an armbar until Cassidy makes the ropes. ZSJ taunts Cassidy and it elicits a reaction, as Cassidy double legs him and ground and pounds the injured knee of ZSJ. Beach Break by Cassidy for two. Orange Punch by Cassidy but the hand maybe broken! Both guys trade Gedo Clutches back and forth as Cassidy gets the closest with a long two as he’s got his hands in his pockets. European uppercuts by ZSJ now and Cassidy looks for the Mousetrap and gets it, but ZSJ counters, shifts his weight, grabs a far armbar, traps the near arm, AND grapevines the legs and Cassidy has to tap!

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

Rating: ***1/2. Your milage will vary on a match like this, but it’s right in my wheelhouse and I enjoyed it. ZSJ is just such a great grappler that he’s able to get the crowd to respond to submissions like they just saw a guy go through a flaming pane of glass. Cassidy’s had almost everything in his life taken away from him, so I assume it’s leading to something.

After the match, ZSJ gives Cassidy his sunglasses back.

Match #6. Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Jeff Cobb vs. Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, & Samoa Joe

Big boot by Bill to Shibata as Jericho comes in. Chops by Jericho but Shibata isn’t phased and Shibata delivers some hard chops in return. Tag to Hook and Jericho tries to come off the middle rope with a crossbody as both Shibata and Hook do the Samoa Joe walk away at the same time. Amazing. Jeff Cobb gets the tag and here’s Joe. Shoulder block for shoulder block now and neither guy budges. MEAT chants from the crowd. Joe gets a head of steam and drops Cobb with a shoulder block and a corner enziguiri. Joe charges and Cobb hits a big spinebuster on Joe! Quick tags now as Joe gets triple-teamed. Hook gets the tag but falls victim to the same triple team, as Bryan Keith gets involved from the outside as well. Bill now beating over Hook in the corner and a sidewalk slam. Cobb gets the tag and just tosses Hook with a body slam and standing moonsault! Two count. Shibata gets the tag and beats on Cobb with hooks and elbows in the corner. Joe now uses Shibata and Hook as projectiles to Cobb in the corner. Running PK to Cobb gets two. Shibata looks for a straight armbar but Bill breaks it up with an elbow drop. High crotch throw by Cobb. Jericho gets the tag and looks for the Lionsault but gets the knees up. Bill knocks Samoa Joe from the apron as Bryan Keith low blows Shibata inside the ring and Jericho locks in the Walls of Jericho. Shbiata gets to the ropes and makes the tag to Hook. Chokeslam by Bill to Joe! STO by Shibata. Spinning back suplex to Shibata. T-Bone Suplex by Hook. Code Breaker by Jericho to Hook! Two count. Fireman’s carry by Jericho but Hook locks in the RedRum. Shibata and Joe have Cobb and Bill subdued in chokes of their own. T-Bone by Hook and a Judas Effect! One, two, three!

Winners: Samoa Joe, Hook, & Katsuyori Shibata

Rating: ***. Really enjoyed the addition of Jeff Cobb here, as he brought a lot to this match and between him, Joe, and Bill… it was meat madness. Jericho losing to the Judas Effect clean is a very nice touch.

Match #7. AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Jack Perry vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Welp, here we go. Perry retreats to the outside and everyone follows him, so he runs back inside and eats a hard elbow from Takeshita. Just a cluster here as everyone grabs a ladder at the same time and the brawl ensues. Rush jumps off a chair at Briscoe but gets clotheslined. Briscoe now sets up a table as everyone is on the outside but Perry, so he tries to make his way up the ladder but gets caught by Rush. Rolling thunder kick by Lio into a ladder, into Martin. ELP catches Rush trying to climb up and sends him through a ladder in the corner with an Argentine neckbreaker! ELP tries the save to Dante but Dante knees him in the face. Takeshita dumps the ladder with Martin on it but he crossbodies ELP in mid-air. Takeshita throws the ladder in Martin’s face and then BRAINBUSTERS HIM ON THE CORNER. YIKES. Briscoe puts the ladder around his head and Sandman’s everyone before throwing it in Lio’s face. Briscoe lays Takeshita on a table on the outside and puts the ladder on top of him, and then runs and dives off of a chair from the ring through the ladder, Takeshita, and the table on the outside! Takeshita looks hurt, possibly his arm. Perry is in the ring and jabs Lio with the ladder before bridging it from the corner. Perry is at the top of the ladder but ELP runs across the ladder bridge and PURPLE NURPLES JACK PERRY. Dante leaps over Perry and saves ELP from getting the ladder. Perry then dumps the ladder and Martin lands hard, grabbing his knee. Yikes. Briscoe and Takeshita fight on the apron over a ladder… and Briscoe sets up the ladder. On the apron. It BARELY fits. Lio dives through the ladder and takes out Takeshita on the outside. Briscoe comes off the ladder to splash Perry through a table but comes up JUST a bit short and that was an awkward landing. Lio and Dante are up on the top of the ladder at the same time, and Takeshita grabs Dante and powerbombs him. And now it’s a Last Ride to Lio through a ladder in the corner! Takeshita sets the ladder up and he seems all by himself, but ELP is here to make the save. Takeshita pulls ELP off the ladder and right into a knee. Superkick by ELP. Make that two. ELP and Takeshita are on the apron and there are two tables on the floor set up. Powerdrive knee by Takeshita! Blue Thunder Bom from the apron and Takeshita absolutely obliterates the tables. CROWD IS NUTS FOR TAKESHITA! Mark Briscoe is here with a chair and then he sets up another ladder… Jaydriller into the ladder OFF the ladder! Briscoe makes his way up but Jack Perry is here with a ladder, jabs Briscoe, throws ladders on him, beats on him with a chair, and then climbs his way up and grabs the title!

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Jack Perry

Rating: ***3/4. What you have come to expect from AEW in terms of this car crash like matches. Lots of spots. Scary ones. Takeshita needs a singles championship soon, but Jack Perry was the right guy to win this one.

Match #8. Title for Title AEW TBS Championship & NJPW Strong Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)

Vaquer blasts Mone in the face as the referee was giving the instructions and here we go. Double clothesline here but Mone connects with a step-up knee in the corner and an arm drag from the outside. Mone misses a charge in the corner and Vaquer rope walks into an arm drag. Middle rope Meteora by Mone. Outside the ring now and Mone looks for a swinging DDT but Vaquer blocks it and sends Mone into the LED board. Soul Food by Vaquer between the ropes inside the ring as Mone tries to get back inside. Springboard by Vaquer from the ring to the floor with a big crossbody! Two count back inside the ring. Big knee drop off the bottom rope by Vaquer. Mone looks for the Three Amigos but Vaquer counters with a scissor takedown and a cradle stretch submission using just her legs, but Mone gets freed. Mone may have injured a knee here but fights through it. Vaquer comes off the top with a crossbody but Mone dropkicks her in mid-air! Running double knees in the corner by Mone. A second pair. Tornado DDT out of the corner and bouncing of the ropes for added leverage by Mone. Long two count. Vaquer blocks the Mone Maker and both women take each other out with a double clothesline. Tieres by Mone and right into the Mone Maker! Mone pushes off the ropes but Vaquer picks her up in a fireman’s carry… gutbuster! The crowd is 100% in the corner of Stephanie Vaquer as the entire arena is chanting “F the Celtics” here. Amazing. Long Island. Backstabber by Mone. A second Backstabber. Mone realizes the crowd is against her but goes up top for a Frog Splash, but Vaquer gets the knees up. VICIOUS Dragon Screw by Vaquer. Running double knees in the corner by Vaquer. Double underhook by Vaquer but Mone fights out. Both women trade great counters here but Mone finally catches Vaquer in the Mone Maker. Crossface is locked in and Vaquer taps!

Winner and NEW AEW TBS Champion & NJPW Strong Women’s Champion: Mercedes Mone

Rating: ***1/2. This one surely took a turn, and I’m not sure how many people expected it. There were a few spots that looked shaky, but overall once they hit that second gear down the stretch, it was really good. Both women worked well together and Stephanie Vaquer earned herself a ton of fans tonight.

Mone celebrates with the belt, but…

BRITT BAKER. DOCTOR BRITT BAKER IS BACK. D. M. D. LONG ISLAND GOES NUTS! Both women stare each other down from the ramp.

Match #9. IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Jim Ross has joined the commentary table, which is good to see considering his recent healthy problems. Moxley has come out to his Death Rider NJPW music and is wearing an NJPW track jacket. Naito tries to get under Moxley’s skin early and does so successfully. Fight spills to the outside early as Moxley back suplexes Naito on the announcer’s table and delivers some ground and pound. Back inside the ring, Moxley grounds Naito and locks in a STF right by the ropes. Piledriver by Moxley. Two count. Saito suplex by Moxley gets two. Moxley goes up top and Naito follows him, pushing him to the floor from the top. Naito follows Moxley out and dumps him in the corner by the commentator’s table, then beating on him with some sort of protective covering as JR yells at him, hilariously. Running back elbow by Naito, followed by a dropkick to the back and a neckbreaker. Two count. Running knee to the side of the head by Moxley gets two. Moxley looks for a Figure Four but Naito cradles him for two. Naito wants a hurricanrana off the top rope but Moxley holds on and powerbombs him! Two count. Moxley wants the double underhooks but Naito escapes and leaps off the ropes with a swinging DDT. Back elbows in the corner by Naito. Diamond Dust! Naito thinks about Destino but Moxley ducks underneath ad locks in the sleeper. Naito frees himself. DESTINO! Naito didn’t get all of it so he does for a second one, but Moxley plants his feet and plants Naito with a double underhook DDT. Now both guys are trading elbows in the middle of the ring. Enziguiri by Naito. King Kong lariat by Moxley! Death Rider! One, two — … that looked like a three count to me and Moxley gets in Red’s shoes face. Moxley then puts a chair in the ring but Red Shoes removes it, to Moxley’s dismay. Moxley looks for a weird angle Death Rider but Naito kind of counters with an awkward Destino. Northern Light’s Bomb by Naito. Destinoooooo! One, two, three!

Winner and NEW IWGP Heavyweight Champion: Tetsuya Naito

Rating: ***3/4. Heck of a hard-hitting match here. Got a little awkward towards the end but Naito winning was a nice change of pace. Moxley is in that weird space where losses don’t really matter and he’s pretty bulletproof.

Match #10. AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) w/ Prince Nana vs. Will Ospreay

Big fight feel as the crowd is electric right now, which is saying something because this show started six hours ago. Both guys go for the kill shot early but it ends in a stalemate. Big boot from Ospreay sends Swerve crashing to the floor. Big pancha over the top by Ospreay and a drive-by on the apron. Hard chops by Ospreay but Swerve trips the leg and comes off the middle rope with a diving European uppercut to the back. Neckbreaker by Swerve. Two. And now a third neckbreaker across the middle rope. Swerve sends Ospreay into the ropes but he handsprings off with a twisting enziguiri. Outside the ring, Ospreay looks for a springboard on the guardrail but Swerve swipes out the feet. Both guys now standing on top of the guardrail and Ospreay hurricanranas Swerve to the floor! Phenomenal Forearm by Ospreay but he only gets a two. Swerve ducks a boot and traps the leg of Ospreay right into a backbreaker. Two count. Hip toss by Swerve and a bicep slicer. Ospreay hips his way to the ropes. Swerve sends Ospreay but Ospreay counters a dropkick with a powerbomb in mid-air! Styles Clash by Ospreay gets two! Ospreay looks for the OsCutter but Swerve waits and jumps off the middle rope with a Swerve Stomp! Both guys are down now and head to the apron. Both men are fighting on the top turnbuckle and Swerve grabs a leg… avalanche Angle Slam! Two count. Swerve wants a brainbuster on the apron but Ospreay lands on his feet and hits him with a nasty hook kick. OsCutter attempt by Ospreay but Swerve moves and Ospreay lands HARD on the apron. Swerve measures the Swerve Stomp on the apron but Ospreay rolls off, so Swerve Stomps Ospreay on the announcer’s desk! Swerve pulls Ospreay to the top guardrail and PILEDRIVES HIM ON THE BARRICADE. Reverse suplex into the Michinoku Driver by Swerve! 2.9999. Swerve wants another Swerve Stomp but Ospreay shakes the ropes and Swerve gets crotched. Double jump OsCutter! OsCutter back inside the ring! One, two, no! Swerve blocks a Hidden Blade with his hands and Ospreay misses another OsCutter. Swerve wants to snap the shoulder but Ospreay gets free. Stormbraker! Swerve is out at two! Ospreay may be thinking Tiger Driver 91′ but Swerve goes to the ropes and fights out of it. Headbutt by Ospreay. TIGER DRIVER 91′ attempt but Swerve counters with a cradle for two. Hidden Blade by Swerve! Swerve misses a stomp and Ospreay accidentally takes out the referee after Swerve ducks a Hidden Blade. Poisonrana by Swerve but Ospreay lands on his feet and hits the Hidden Blade! Don Callis is here and offers Ospreay a screwdriver. Ospreay takes it and almost stabs Nana, but thinks better of it. Ospreay drops the screwdriver and rolls into the ring, right into the Housecall! Swerve Stomp! Referee is here, one, two, no! Swerve snaps the shoulder of Ospreay and hits ANOTHER HOUSECALL FOR A TWO COUNT. Swerve watches Ospreay stagged to his feet, and he grabs him, as he collapses. Another Housecall. JML Driver and this one is over.

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Swerve Strickland

Rating: ****1/2. Excellent main event. The drama, intrigue, physicality, and two of the best. You can’t ask for anything more in a PPV main event. Ospreay will live to fight another day, and Swerve’s reign of dominance continues.

After the match, Swerve momentarily consoles Ospreay. Kyle Fletcher is here with Ospreay and he says he was so, so close as we fade to black.

Final Thoughts: A very solid PPV tonight, and we’ve come to expect that from AEW. While the match quality was a little lower than Double or Nothing, it was still strong, and we got a lot of storylines advancement, too. Go out of you way to see the main event and Dragon vs. Dragon, for sure. The Mariah May, Toni Storm, and Mina Shirakawa stuff is great. Britt Baker returns… whooo. Going to be a strong summer for AEW. 8.75/10.