The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that advance ticket sales for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 have already surpassed one million dollars.

Set to take place on August 24 at the O2 Arena in London, England, the event has outpaced the majority of AEW’s previous shows in terms of gate revenue.

As it stands, Forbidden Door 2025 is projected to become the third-highest grossing event in AEW history, trailing only the two Wembley Stadium shows.

However, this ranking could shift if AEW All In: Texas generates higher ticket sales.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is offering fans a new way to connect through a private text message service — but it comes at a steep price.

For $99.99 per month, fans can subscribe to a direct text line that claims to provide personal access to the wrestling star. The service is operated by Direct Text Access LLC, a company that allows celebrities to send pre-written, or “canned,” messages to subscribers in place of real-time responses.

The move has sparked backlash from fans, with many questioning the high cost and expressing skepticism over whether Mone will actually be the one replying to messages.

Mone, who joined AEW in 2024, currently holds the TBS Championship, as well as the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship and the RevPro British Women’s Title.

Wardlow filed a new trademark application for his ring name on Thursday, May 1, under the entertainment services category. The AEW wrestler has been out of action since March while recovering from a knee injury.

You can check out the official description for the trademark below:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, athlete, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, athlete, and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler, athlete, and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.