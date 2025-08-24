AEW Forbidden Door 2025 Results

The 02 Arena

London, England

– Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi For The AEW TNT Championship

– The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR w/Stokely Hathaway vs. Brody King & Bandido In A Triple Threat Match For The AEW World Tag Team Championship

– Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Killswitch & Kip Sabian w/Mother Wayne

– Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Bozilla vs. Persephone In A Fatal Four Way Match For The AEW TBS Championship

– Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness w/Daniel Garcia For The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

– Toni Storm (c) w/Luther vs. Athena For The AEW Women’s World Championship

– Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Golden Lovers vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabriel Kidd, The Young Bucks In A Lights Out Steel Cage Match

– Kazuchika Okada (c) w/Don Callis vs. Swerve Strickland w/Prince Nana For The AEW Unified Championship

– Hangman Page (c) vs. MJF For The AEW World Championship

