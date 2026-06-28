The third of three Pay-Per-View events goes down tonight, as All Elite Wrestling invades “The Golden State.”

AEW Forbidden Door takes place this evening at 8/7c from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 28, 2026 show:

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World

Steel Cage 12 Man Tag Match: Team Mark Briscoe (Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin) vs. Team MJF (MJF, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Idolo)

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage (c) vs. The Dogs (Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd)

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Bandido

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Starlight Kid

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Shota Umino (c) vs. PAC

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. El Sky Team (Místico and Máscara Dorada) vs. Unbound Co. (Shingo Takagi and Titán)

Zero Hour – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) (c) vs. Thunder Rosa & Olympia

Zero Hour – TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Skye Blue vs. Maika

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Forbidden Door Results coverage.