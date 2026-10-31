All Elite Wrestling is back tonight!

AEW Fright Night Collision is scheduled to take place this evening from St. Louis, Missouri, airing at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Saturday, October 31, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Sydal

* The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The Cut (Austin & Colten Gunn and Juice Robinson)

* Ilja Dragunov vs. The Beast Mortos

* Artist of Stardom Championships: Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue) (c) vs. Hazuki, Koguma & Fuwa-chan

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Priest

* Mike Bailey vs. Darius Martin

* Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) in action

* Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) in action

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.