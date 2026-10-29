All Elite Wrestling taped the October 31 episode of AEW Fright Night Collision on Wednesday night, October 28, at the arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The special Halloween edition of the weekly Saturday night AEW on TNT and HBO Max program featured eight matches, including a championship defense, several singles bouts, and trios action involving some of the company’s top stars.

The Hurt Syndicate were in action, as Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin picked up a victory over the trio of Griff Garrison, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo.

Championship gold was also on the line, as The Triangle of Madness team of Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue successfully defended the Artist of Stardom Championships against Hazuki, Koguma, and Fuwa-Chan.

Elsewhere in the women’s division, Divine Dominion’s Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Nixi XS and Leela Feist in tag-team competition.

The singles portion of the show saw Tommaso Ciampa score a victory over Matt Sydal, while Konosuke Takeshita defeated Adam Priest. Mike Bailey was also victorious, picking up a win over Darius Martin.

In another featured trios contest, The Cut team of Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn defeated The Conglomeration’s Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

Rounding out the action, Ilja Dragunov picked up a singles victory over The Beast Mortos.

AEW Fright Night Collision airs this Saturday, October 31, on TNT and HBO Max.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Collision Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)