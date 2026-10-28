It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

AEW Fright Night Dynamite is scheduled to take place this evening from the St. Louis, MO., airing at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Wednesday, October 28, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Best-Of-Five Series – Match Three – Series Tied 1-1: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* TBS Championship: Persephone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* Artist Of Stardom Championships: Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Thekla, & Skye Blue) vs. Hazuki, Koguma & Fuwa-chan.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.