It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on TBS, live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
On tap for tonight’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on October 30, 2024, are the following matches and segments:
* Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (Tag-Titles)
* Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews
* Kris Statlander vs. Kamille
* Hangman Page to speak
* Orange Cassidy to appear
