AEW’s Fright Night edition of Dynamite has reached an estimated 2,779 tickets distributed. Saturday’s update showed an increase of 435 from the previous count five days earlier, according to WrestleTix figures reported by F4W.

The October 28 show will take place at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. For comparison, F4W listed 2,343 tickets distributed for the December 12, 2024 Collision taping at the venue and 6,293 for WrestleDream 2025.

The announced card includes Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against Josh Alexander and Persephone defending the TBS Championship against Queen Aminata. FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns will also meet in the third match of their best-of-five series, which is tied at 1-1.