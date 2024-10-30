It’s All Hallow’s Eve and we’ve got a special edition of Dynamite!

Kamille vs. Kris Statlander

Shelton Benjamin vs. Swerve Strickland

Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

AEW Fright Night Dynamite

The Blackpool Combat Club (if that’s still their name?) is shown in a cold open, but wait, the video gets cut off and here’s Orange Cassidy walking to the ring!

Cassidy says he doesn’t do this and he doesn’t like this. Cassidy is no leader, but after last week when he watched his best friend Chuck Taylor get his neck crushed by a steel chair… Cassidy was surrounded by the people that he shouldn’t have been. Cassidy says these people are very very young, and he was surrounded by the future of AEW, and they’ve got no idea the danger they’re in. They don’t know how dangerous Jon Moxley is. Cassidy knew right then and there what he needed to do. Moxley doesn’t need AEW, and he never has. Cassidy needs AEW. Cassidy doesn’t exist without AEW. There is no me, no us, no this, without AEW.

Now, Cassidy knows what he needs to do. Cassidy needs to stop this, and cut the head off the snake. How? Jon Moxley. Full Gear. Cassidy will take the symbol of AEW, what it represents, out of Moxley’s back, and into Cassidy’s backpack. Cassidy isn’t hard to find, he’s where he is every single week. Right here, in this ring… because he’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy. And he’s the next AEW World Champion. And… he still doesn’t need a catchphrase.

Live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio with Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Matt Menard on commentary tonight, by the way.

Renee is with Mercedes Mone and Kamille. Renee wants a prediction, but Mercedes hates stupid questions. Renee wishes Kamille luck, but Mercedes tells her you don’t need luck when you’re with the CEO.

Match #1. Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

Handshake to start, surprisingly. Matthews muscles Cole around to start. Cole retreats to the outside and drops off the apron, favoring his previously broken ankle. Cole tends to his ankle as Matthews punts him from the apron as we go to commercial break. Cole gets rolled in the ring and walks into a sleeper hold. Superplex off the top by Matthews and he holds on, but Cole reverses into a brainbuster on the knee! Both guys down now. DDT on the apron by Cole! Both guys fall to the floor. 7, 8, 9.. but Cole breaks the count. Cole is in the ring first and Matthews follows, but walks right into the HeatSeeker! Two count. Cole looks for Panama Sunrise but Matthews holds on, grabs the ankle, and DDTs the leg. Twice. Three times. Matthews then crushes Cole’s leg on the steel steps! Doc Sampson is here and calls it off, as Cole walks with him to the back. Matthews takes the mic and says the new Adam Cole is fragile, and the old Adam Cole wouldn’t walk away… and the new Adam Cole is a little bitch! Cole rushes back to the ring and it’s a hockey fight. Superkick by Cole. Another one. Cole wants the Shining Wizard but the knee buckles, allowing Matthews to hit the stomp! One, two, no! Doctor now looks at the ankle again and Matthews tells him to throw in the towel. Pump kick by Cole! Two. Enziguiri by Cole and a running knee to the face! Two count. Cole wants the Panama Sunrise but eats a knee to the face. Buckle bomb! Curb stomp! Cole is out at one! Elbows by Cole. Matthews runs into a superkick and the Panama Sunrise finally hits! Matthews rolls to the outside… another Panama Sunrise from the apron! Holy cow. Cole lowers the boom and this one is over!

Winner: Adam Cole

Rating: ***1/2. Slower pace to start but Cole showed no ill effects from the injury. Fun back and forth here and I think we often forget how good Buddy Matthews is.

Kyle O’Reilly is shown watching Adam Cole’s match from the back.

Cole takes the mic and thanks Buddy Matthews for reminding him who the hell the real Adam Cole is. Cole extends his hand and Matthews shakes.

LIGHTS GO OUT.

LIGHTS COME BACK ON.

Cole is now shaking the hand of Malakai Black, as Cole slowly walks to the back.

Adam Cole is in the back with the Undisputed Kingdom. Cole says he had to teach MJF a lesson, and lists all of the people who MJF have turned his back on. One down, two to go.

Kyle Fletcher is here with Don Callis. Callis tells us that Fletcher has something important to say. Fletcher calls out Will Ospreay, knowing he’s not here. The Aussie Open music plays, and here’s Mark Davis. Fletcher says it isn’t the man he was expecting, but it’s good to see him. Davis says he wishes he could say the same thing, but Ospreay is laid up because of him. Davis says he doesn’t even recognize Fletcher, but Fletcher says Callis has opened his eyes and made him see Will Ospreay. Davis can forget about Ospreay, because Ospreay has forgotten about him. Fletcher says Davis has a spot in the family, and Callis wants a hug. Family? Mate, we had an Empire, and Fletcher destroyed it. Fletcher says there’s going to come a day when he’s got to make a hard decision, and Fletcher has proved he’s no problem cutting the past loose.

Hangman Page is with Renee in the back. Page says he knows Switchblade’s gameplan going into Full Gear, but does he know his? Page will leave White laying the same way he’s left many before, with less than they came to the dance with.

Here comes The Blackpool Death Squad Combat Crew Club. Moxley doesn’t expect anyone to appreciate what they’re doing, but one day they’ll understand. Cassidy thinks he challenged Moxley? No, Moxley challenged him when he had his friends neck broken and he cut some dead weight out of his life. Moxley freed him from distractions so he could focus on his goals. Everyone pointed to Cassidy and said he’s the leader, but he’s said he’s no leader. Moxley said that’s not the Cassidy he knows, and he isn’t some fat cat happy with a paycheck. Cassidy hasn’t even begun to walk through the valley yet. You want Moxley? That’s fine. When that happens, you will not fight him on the mountain top, you will fight him in the valley, and you better be willing to die, because Moxley is. Cassidy thinks he’s pulling the strings? Let’s see about that right now.

Pac and Shafir grab Yuta! Claudio wraps the chair around Yuta’s neck… and here comes Cassidy! Cassidy gets stomped out by everyone as Shafir slaps Yuta a few times, and now Yuta puts the boots to Cassidy as well. Here’s the Dark Order! Claudio dumps Reynolds on the guardrail, injured ribs-first. Pac and Moxley beat on Cassidy, putting the chair around Cassidy’s neck! Darby Allin is here and he repels from the rafters! Darby goes after Claudio, even though he’s still hooked to the rig. Claudio just tosses Darby through the announce able but he won’t stay down. Top Flight and Lio Rush have joined the party as well. It’s complete chaos as Daniel Garcia and Private Party are here. Cassidy lands the Orange Punch on Moxley on the outside as Yuta gets double-teamed by Private Party.

Cue the Young Bucks music.

Match #2. AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

If Private Party loses… they must split up. Here we go. Step-up hurricanrana by Private Party sends the Bucks to the floor. Kassidy springboards off the back of Quen to take out both Bucks on the outside. The fight spills to the outside as Private Party dump Matthew into the timekeeper’s table. Nicholas distracts the referee and Matthew tries to hit Quen with the ring bell, but Quen steals it from Matthew and accidentally hits Kassidy! PK off the apron by Nicholas and now Quen is in trouble back inside the ring. Kassidy emerges from under the ring and he’s busted wide open, as Matthew bounces his head off the steel steps a bunch. Quen moves and Nicholas accidentally enziguiris Matthew in the corner. Superplex by Matthew to Quen and Super Falcon Arrow by Nicholas to Kassidy off the steps to the floor! The Bucks are in control throughout the break but as we come back, Kassidy gets the hot tag! Kassidy clears the ring with a double dropkick to both Bucks and now as double leg on Matthew. All four guys are in the ring now and it’s a double superkick by Private Party and the Bucks are down. Stereo 450 splashes by Private Party gets a two count. Assisted Sliced Bread to Quen and an assisted Destroyer to Kassidy. Diving stomp into a pendulum powerbomb by the Bucks to Quen! Two count. Risky Business to Kassidy but Quen breaks up the pin at two. Quen low bridges Matthew and hits a springboard moonsault to the floor. Suicide dive on the far side to Nicholas! Plancha to Matthew on the other side! Matthew holds on to Quen’s knee, allowing Nicholas to kick him in the face. Doomsday superkick off the apron! The Bucks drag Quen up the ramp and leave him at the top. Okada is here and the referee isn’t looking! Tombstone on the ramp by Okada! Powerbomb/enziguiri combo to Cassidy. Bucks hit Gin & Juice on Kassidy and he’s out just before the three count! Superkick party to Kassidy but he somehow kicks out! Bucks call for the EVP Trigger but Kassidy is dead weight here. Bucks go knee-to-knee and Kassidy rolls up Matthew for two. Kassidy rolls Quen up and in to Matthew for a two count. Bucks are up… EVP Trigger! Kassidy is out AGAIN before the three! Quen is trying to crawl back in to the ring but Nicholas hits the V-Trigger. One Winged Angel by Matthew! One, two, QUEN MAKES THE SAVE! Suicide dive by Nicholas to Quen on the outside. Bucks want the TK Driver but Quen crotches Matthew. Kassidy counters with a poisonrana. GIN & JUICE! One, two, three!

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions: Private Party

Rating: ****1/4. This was excellent through and through. Private Party had the entire arena on their side and the emotion was real. Too many false finishes? Sure. Was it fun? You bet. Great stuff here.

The Bucks put the belts on Private Party and leave them in the ring.

Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, and Big Bill are here. Jericho says he’s a two-time ROH World Champion, just like Jay Briscoe, and he couldn’t do it without The Learning Tree. Jericho is going to take ROH to the biggest stage and the biggest success it’s ever seen. How? He’s Chris Jericho. Never underestimate Chris Jericho, ya dumbassess. Enjoy the ride, because Jericho is going to take ROH to places and heights it’s never been before. Thanks, guys.

Match #3. Kamille w/ Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

Shoulder block by Kamille and Statlander kips up. Shotgun dropkick by Statlander sends Kamille to the apron, but she guillotines Statlander and follows up with a big clothesline. Kamille in control throughout the PIP. Clothesline by Kamille gets a two count as we go to a full commercial. Back from break and a huge powerslam by Statlander. Kamille misses a pump kick and Statlander catches her with an F5 for a long two count. Statlander goes up top but she misses the 450 splash. Running guillotine leg drop by Kamille gets two. Torture rack powerbomb by Kamille. Two count. Kamille picks Statlander up in a tombstone position but Statlander reverses, traps the legs, and it’s the Wednesday Night Special! One, two, three.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Rating: **1/4. Not a bad match here, but we didn’t get nearly as much time as I’d have expected. Kamille looked good here but it seems like we’re getting Statlander vs. Mercedes at Full Gear.

After the match, Mercedes blasts Statlander in the back with the title. Mercedes orders Kamille to the back and says if you want something done right, you’ve got to do it yourself.