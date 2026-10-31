AEW Dynamite saw a decline in viewership for its special Fright Night episode on Wednesday, October 28.

The show averaged 620,000 viewers on TBS, a 6.2 percent decrease from the previous week. It marked the lowest viewership total for a Wednesday night edition of Dynamite since September 9.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.14 rating, down 6.7 percent from the previous week. The number tied the show’s second-lowest Wednesday night demo rating since September 23.

Despite the declines, Dynamite finished third among cable programs for the night and second in its time slot behind NBA coverage.

The Halloween-themed episode faced significant competition from Fox’s coverage of the deciding game of the World Series, which averaged more than 14 million viewers.

There were some positive year-over-year comparisons for AEW, however. Compared to the same week in 2025, when Dynamite also faced competition from the World Series, overall viewership increased by 35.1 percent, while the 18-49 demo rating jumped 75 percent.

Looking at the show’s recent performance, Wednesday’s episode finished 9.9 percent below its 10-week average in total viewers, while its 18-49 demo rating remained in line with the recent average.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Fright Night Dynamite Results 10/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.