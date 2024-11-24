Full Gear 2024 is live at The Rock!

Roderick Strong vs. MJF

AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Four-way for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The OutRunners vs. The Acclaimed vs. Kings of the Black Throne

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Full Gear 2024

Live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Excalibur are on the call tonight, and we’ve got our first competitors already in the ring!

Match #1. AEW World Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. Kings of the Black Throne vs. The OutRunners

Arm drags by Bowens and a Fameasser to Kassidy. Caster isn’t paying attention as Bowens tries to tag him, so Truth Magnum comes in and it’s a body slam to Kassidy. Double bicep by both OutRunners. Right hands to everyone by Turbo Floyd. Floyd dumps Black to the outside but Brody drops him with an elbow. Floyd tries to fire back but Brody drops him again. FLOYD IS FLOYDING UP… but he eats a lariat. Superplex by King and a diving foot stomp off the top by Black. Moonsault to the floor by Black takes out everyone. Back in the ring, everyone tries to beat down on King, as Bowens goes up top for Scissor Me, Timbers. Bowens scissors with Floyd! Well, he tries to, and Caster punches Floyd in the face. Hangman’s neckbreaker to Magnum. Suplex by Bowens but he runs into a superkick from Quen. Attitude Adjustment by Caster but Magnum takes him out with a running dropkick. Enziguirs by Private Party and stereo 450 splashes to The OutRunners. Two count. OutRunners with a pair of clotheslines and a double elbow drop. KOTBT pull The OutRunners outside the ring and King hits a Black Hole Slam on Bowens. Cannonball and a big boot combo by KOTBT in the corner to Bowens. King misses a cannonball in the corner and here’s The OutRunners. Total Recall to Brody King! The crowd hates Caster and he tags himself in, as Bowens and Caster are finally coming face-to-face, but now Caster wants to lay down for Bowens. Kassidy comes off the top with a Swanton and Bowens only gets two. Cradle to Kassidy for two. Rolling elbow to Kassidy. Caster makes a blind tag and Bowens cradles Kassidy for what would have been the three. Floyd crotches Caster and Private Party sneak in and hit the Silly String for the win.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: Private Party

Rating: **1/2. This one never really got going for me. The stuff between The Acclaimed made sense, but I’m getting over the multi-man matches where 5-6 guys just lay down on the floor for 80% of the match, and that’s what this felt like.

Lexy Nair is here with Orange Cassidy. Cassidy is going to stand up to Moxley tonight and remove him from AEW

Match #2. MJF vs. Roderick Strong

MJF takes the mic and says he enjoyed not being around AEW while he was making millions shooting movies, kind of like how Roderick Strong’s mom shot his dad. Stiff. MJF attacks the hand and the referee gives it a quick check. Strong on the offensive early with a half and half backbreaker. Running leg lariat by Strong and an Argentine backbreaker into a buckle bomb. Running knee by Strong and an Angle Slam gets two. Spicy dropkick by Strong to MJF, who was trying to retreat on the outside. Running chop by Strong and a back suplex on the guardrail! Back inside the ring, Strong misses the Sick Kick. MJF sends Strong up and over in the corner and connects with a donkey kick in the face. MJF wants the Panama Sunrise but Strong catches him in mid-air with a backbreaker. Two count. MJF goes to the eyes but he runs into a big dropkick. Double leg by Strong, who’s able to lock in a Texas Cloverleaf. Strong can’t hold it as the left hand gives out, and we reset. MJF goes to the left hand, biting it, but Strong counters with End of Heartache! One, two, no! MJF gets his foot on the rope. Strong looks for another running knee but MJF bails to the outside. Strong follows and brings MJF back in the ring. Sick kick by Strong! Strong tries to cover MJF but he drapes the left hand over the chest, allowing MJF to catch it, transition into the Salt of the Earth, and Strong taps immediately.

Winner: MJF

Rating: ***.

MJF grabs a chair, unfolds it, wraps it around Strong’s arm, and stomps on it! Adam Cole, The Kingdom, and Kyle O’Reilly are here to check on Strong. Kyle shoves Cole down and blames Cole for Strong’s injury. Kyle helps Strong to the back.

Match #3. AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Hurricanrana off the apron by Mone and here we go. Mone follows up with a Meteora and Mone wants a count out win. Mone throws Statlander into the steel steps but she still makes it in by the ten count. Another Meteora, this time inside the ring, and Mone gets two. Mercedes shoves Statlander’s face into the middle turnbuckle and comes off the top with another Meteora, grabbing the ropes for the pin but the referee sees it. Statlander tries a powerbomb but Mone goes over the top with an awkward looking neckbreaker for two. Sunset buckle bomb by Mone gets two. Mone looks for the thirtieth Meteora of the match but Statlander catches her and sends her flying with a big buckle bomb. Powerslam by Statlander. Running uppercut and a running knee in the corner by Statlander. Chaos Theory! Two count. Pop-up crucifix bomb by Mone! Crossface by Mone but Statlander doesn’t care and she stands straight up. Both women trade counters and Mone winds up hitting a backstabber for two. Mone comes off the top with… another Meteora. Two count. Discus Lariat by Statlander! Two count. Fiserman’s Michinoku Driver attempt by Statlander, but Mone rolls through for two. Statlander holds on, rolls back over, stands up, and plants Mone! Long two count. Statlander looks for Staturday Night Fever but Mone pushes off the turnbuckle and counters with a tornado DDT for two. Three amigos by Mone, who proceeds to dive off the top rope but Statlander catches her on her shoulders… F-5! Two count. Statlander goes up top, possibly thinking about the 450 splash. Statlander misses and lands hard on her injured knee. Mone sees blood in the water and just ground and pounds the knee, before hitting a frog splash to the knees! 2.9999. Backstabber by Mone. Two. Sit-out Gory Facebuster by Mone (I forgot what she calls it). One, two, no! Statlander somehow kicks out. Statlander counters a majistral cradle into a tombstone position, but Mone goes to the injured knee, biting it. Cazedora by Mone sends Statlander into the middle rope throat-first, and Mone rolls her up for the win.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Rating: ***3/4. Statlander gave Mone her best match since she’s joined AEW, by far. Mone is still struggling to connect, particularly in her promos, but when she’s got the right opponent, she can go. Jersey crowd loved Statlander here, too, which of course helped.

Match #4. Hangman Page vs. Jay White

Page sends White up and over and to the floor, causing him to land awkwardly on his ankle. Page sees that, and immediately focuses the attack on the ankle, stomping on it and wrapping it around the ringpost. Page DDTs the ankle of White but he runs into a back elbow, and White fires back with some chops. DDT by White. Two count. White wants a half-and-half suplex into the turnbuckle but Page counters with an overhead Northern Lights. Fall away slam by Page into the turnbuckles. Both guys go up top, avalanche fall away slam by Page. Two count. Page runs into a boot in the corner and White brings him up top for a superplex. White is slow to cover due to the bad ankle, allowing Page to chop block him. White responds with a chop block of his won and we’re firing some hard elbows back and forth. Page tries a charging clothesline but White ducks underneath with a Complete Shot. Deadlift German suplex by White gets two. White charges but Page counters with a pop-up powerbomb! Two count. Both guys roll to the apron and Page thinks about the Deadeye, but White gets free. Sleeper suplex by White on THE APRON! Page collapses to the floor as White focuses on his injured ankle. Another sleeper suplex by White, this time on the floor! Crowd is split 50/50 on this one, as White tries a shin braker on the ramp but his knee collapses as well, allowing Page to throw him into the guardrail. Page wedges White’s ankle between the barricades and crushes it with a big running boot. Page locks in an ankle lock on the outside, all the way up until the nine count. Back in the ring now, White ducks the Buckshot but Page locks in the ankle lock again. White eventually gets free and dragon screw leg whip to Page. High angle Uranage by White. Two coung! Page counters Bladerunner with the ankle lock, but White eventually reverses with an inverted figure four. Page finally gets to the ropes and we reset. White thinks about a sleeper suplex but Page stomps the feet. Deadeye! Another Deadeye! Two count. Buckshot attempt by Page but White counters with Bladerunner, but Page counters with an ankle lock. White rolls through, stands up, Bladerunner! One, two, three!

Winner: Jay White

Rating: ***3/4. Another excellent match between those two, to the surprise of no one. Both guys dealt with injuries all match and it played nicely into the story. That’s five wins for White over Hangman.

After the match, Hangman follows Jay White up the ramp and blindsides him. Christopher Daniels tries to stop Page but he gets blasted with a right hand, too!

Match #5. Kyle Fletcher w/ Don Callis vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay leaps over the steps, turns around, runs back, springboards off, and hurricanranas Fletcher! Back in the ring, Fletcher spikes Ospreay with a DDT out of nowhere and proceeds to ground and pound him. Both guys head to the apron and Ospreay looks for Stormbreaker, but Fletcher escapes. Fletcher pulls Ospreays head and neck into the turnbuckle from the outside. Brainbuster by Fletcher on the floor! Fletcher in control now with roundhouse kicks to the back and to the chest of Ospreay. Ospreay catches a kick and delivers a hard chop. Ospreay tries the handspring kick but he crumbles under the shoulder injury, and Fletcher flies in with an immediate dropkick to the arm. Fletcher locks in a dragon sleeper but Ospreay knees him from the bottom. Ospreay has trainers tape on his shoulder, by the way. Around the world DDT by Ospreay is blocked and Fletcher counters with a Michinoku Driver for two. Fletcher misses a running leg lariat in the corner and Ospreay sends him flying with a big boot from the apron. Sky Twister Press by Ospreay off the top! Phenomenal Forearm by Ospreay! Two count. Kawada kicks by Ospreay followed by some vicious chops to the chest. Fletcher asks Ospreay to chop harder and he does, but Fletcher sends one back and that was LOUD. Ospreay responds with one even LOUDER. Ospreay puts his hands behind his back and Fletcher fakes a chop and delivers a superkick. Fletcher charges… Cheeky Nandos! Argentine Powerbomb by Ospreay! Two count. Hook kick by Ospreay and an OsCutter attempt, but Fletcher counters with a neckbreaker in mid-air and a HUGE Last Ride! One, two, no! Running boot in the corner by Fletcher and Ospreay counters a brainbuster with Stundog Millionaire! Both guys go over the top and to the floor, Ospreay tries to hold on and can’t, so he tombstones Fletcher on the floor! Phoenix Splash by Ospreay back inside the ring gets two. Ospreay wants Hidden Blade but Fletcher ducks. Superkick by Fletcher. Spanish Fly by Ospreay. Hidden Blade attempt by Ospreay but Fletcher flattens him with a lariat. Fletcher takes aim and charges.. running blade by Ospreay LEVELS Fletcher! Both guys are down. Ospreay looks for the OsCutter but Fletcher crotches him on the top. Fletcher heads up top but Ospreay elbows him off. Fletcher back with an enziguiri. Fletcher looks for a turnbuckle brainbuster but Ospreay flips over him, holds on Styles Clash! Long two count! Running Blade to the face! One, two, thr-no! Ospreay now just resorts to punching and kicking the back of the neck of Fletcher, who’s retreated to the apron. The ring steps are right next to the apron, and Ospreay thinks about Stormbreaker, but Fletcher gets free and tombstones Ospreay FROM THE APRON TO THE STEEL STEPS! HOLY S. Fletcher drags Ospreay to the ring as he berates him. Running leg lariat in the corner and a piledriver to the knees, which he calls the Grimstone. That was brutal. OSpreay barely kicks out at 2.999. Fletcher telling Ospreay he’s got nothing left, as Ospreay has nothing left on his strikes. Lariat by Fletcher. Running boot in the corner to the back of the head by Fletcher. Running boot in the FACE to Ospreay. TOP ROPE BUCKLE BRAINBUSTER! ONE, TWO, THREE. WOW.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: *****. A star is born. Just an unbelievable match that had too many kick outs, dangerous moves, blah blah blah blah. It was absolutely amazing. The crowd loved every minute of it, it told a great story and Will Ospreay just lost in the center of the ring, cleanly, to his former best friend who’s ONLY 25 YEARS OLD. Outstanding wrestling match and a company-shifting moment.

Mina Shirakawa is here and this is the champagne celebration! Mariah May says she stepped on and killed this entire division, because there’s not a single woman that could touch her. And Mina… we couldn’t have done it without you. Time for some champagne, baby. Mina toasts May and they both drink their glasses. It’s time for a celebration. Mina dances and Mariah May grabs a bottle of wine ready to hit her from behind, but Mina ducks. Mariah spits in her face and Mina tackles her off ramp and through a table. Mina may have lost a tooth in the skirmish, as she’s bleeding from the mouth, and she bleeds all over May’s face.

Match #6. AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Matt Menard has joined commentary for this. Had some problems with the feed, and I’m back with Daniel Garcia getting powerbombed through the timekeeper’s table from the announcer’s table. Garcia has a second wind! Lariat and a hair whip to Perry. Running boot in the corner. Another one. Broski boot! Butterfly suplex into the buckles by Garcia. Garcia wraps Perry’s hair around the ropes and dropkicks the back of his head. Garcia wants a piledriver but Perry backs him up to the corner and chops the chest. Garcia is put on the top turnbuckle and Perry follows him up. Perry lawndarts Garcia into the middle turnbuckle. Sit-out Burning Hammer by Perry! Two count. Perry goes to the timekeepers area and grabs the belt. Perry throws the title at the feet of Garcia and asks him to hit him. Garcia debates hitting Perry but he gives the referee the belt instead. Behind the referee’s back, Perry low blows Garcia. Regal Knee! Two count. Jackknife cover by Garcia after playing possum. Two count. Foot trapped piledriver by Garcia! Two count. Garcia with some brutal overhand chops to the chest of Perry and Perry opens his arms, waiting for whatever is next. Jumping piledriver by Garcia! DragonTamer by Garcia! Perry thinks about it.. and taps!

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Daniel Garcia

Rating: ***1/4. Garcia is a great choice here, as I think Perry went as far as he could have with that title. I guess Garcia did re-sign with AEW, then? Either way the crowd was rebounding from Fletcher and Ospreay and picked this one up halfway through, but the home stretch was pretty darn good.

Match #7. AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet

Ricochet looks for a 619 early but Takeshita blocks it and big boots Ricochet hard to the floor. Irish whip sends Ricochet into the timekeepers table on the outside, before Takeshita back drops Ricochet on the corner of the barricade! Takeshita now focuses the attack on the back, with elbows and knees. Ricochet goes up top but Takeshita catches him and javelins him across the ring. Rolling thunder dropkick by Ricochet and a handspring back elbow. Springboard clothesline by Ricochet now, despite the back injury. Enziguiri by Ricochet sends Takeshita to the floor. Twisting Sasuke Special by Ricochet! Back inside the ring, springboard 450! One, two, no! Don Callis leaves the announce desk and heads to the ringside area. Takeshita catches a charging Ricochet with a huge spinning Blue Thunder Bomb! Two count. Big elbow by Callis. Ricochet rolls through a German suplex attempt but Takeshita holds on and tosses Ricochet with a wheelbarrow German suplex! Two count. Ricochet connects with the Spirit Gun and both guys are down. Running dropkick to the face by Ricochet, as he heads up top, only to get distracted by Don Callis. Takeshita trips the legs out and heads up top. Avalanche release German suplex by Takeshita! Lariat! One, two, no! Powerdrive knee by Takeshita gets another close two. Senton to the lower back of Ricochet, as Takeshita heads up top. Ricochet runs up and hurricanranas Takeshita off the top. Poisonrana! Shooting Star Press by Ricochet only gets two! Ricochet looks for Vertigo but he counters with the overhook tombstone! Enziguiri by Ricochet and a twisting brainbuster! Detonation kick by Ricochet! Two count. Ricochet heads up top again but Takeshita catches him. Knee to the face by Takeshita. Avalanche Falcon Arrow by Takeshita gets the win.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ***1/2. Big win for Takeshita here, as Ricochet takes his first loss in AEW. Fletcher and Ospreay have set a high bar for this PPV, and while this was a good match, I feel like it never got to the next level.

Match #8. Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana vs. Bobby Lashley w/ The Hurt Syndicate

Lashley dominates early. Dominator by Lashley! Two count. Hard Irish whip in the corner but Lashley runs into a pair of boots. Swerve thinks about going up top but Benjamin provides a distraction and Swerve lands hard on the floor. Lashley throws Swerve into the guardrail on the outside and then into the LED board. Benjamin trips Swerve up and this time the referee sees it, ejecting him from ringside. Chokeslam from Lashley to Swerve on the apron! Lashley sets up the steel steps on the outside, but Swerve throws him in into them and repeatedly bounces his head off. DDT on the apron by Swerve and Lashley misses the apron and lands hard on the floor. Lashley stumbles to his feet and Swerve sees it, running and jumping off the steps and Swerve Stomping Lashley through a table! Back in the ring… Housecall! Swerve Stomp! One, two, no! Lashley rolls to the outside and Swerve follows, but MVP steps in his way. MVP and Swerve face off, allowing Lashley to get up in time and belly-to-belly suplex Swerve on the floor! Spear through the guardrail! Lashley rolls Swerve back inside the ring and hits another spear! Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock and Swerve is out!

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Rating: **3/4. In all honesty, this wasn’t all that competitive, and that surprised me. Feels like a new era is starting here.

Shelton Benjamin returns to ringside and throws Prince Nana in the ring. Lashley locks Nana in the Hurt Lock! The Hurt Syndicate leave Swerve and Nana laying.

Match #9. AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Moxley arrives in the parking lot with Claudio driving a truck… and Pac? Pac is wearing his gear. Amazing. The AEW World Heavyweight Championship is in a brieface, that was handcuffed to Marina, but it’s now given to the referee. Big fight feel here with the special intros. Cassidy interrupts Moxley’s introduction with a trio of Orange Punch’s and a suicide dive to the floor! Cassidy mounts Moxley on the announcer’s table and delivers some ground and pound. Moxley drops Cassidy on the barricade groin-first, and then throws him into the stands. Cassidy is back up trying to scratch and claw, but Moxley isn’t having it. Moxley unfolds a chair and sits Cassidy in it, before connecting with a running boot to the face. Moxley delivers some right hands to the forehead and Cassidy is busted wide open. Double arm DDT by Moxley on top of the steel steps! Marina Shafir kicks Cassidy in the head behind the referee’s back for good measure. Back inside the ring, Moxley mounts Cassidy in the corner and bites his face. Gross. Gotch Style Piledriver by Moxley! Two count. Cassidy rolls to the outside and tries to set Cassidy up on the Spanish announce table. Cassidy goes to the eyes of Moxley! Moxley doesn’t care and he sends Cassidy into the steels steps, head-first. Cassidy is bleeding something fierce now, as Moxley continues to kick him in the face. Moxley tosses Cassidy to the outside, and directly into the barricade. Cassidy keeps waving Moxley on, however, and he continues to take his beating. Moxley digs his nails into the back of Cassidy, and Cassidy returns in kind. Cassidy comes off the top rope but Moxley catches him with an anti-air elbow to the ribs. Guillotine choke by Moxley but he’s forced to break the hold as Cassidy gets the ropes. Moxley thinks about a piledriver off the middle rope, but Cassidy throws him off and connects with a diving DDT! Satellite DDT by Cassidy! Cassidy thinks about an Orange Punch but Moxley is here with an Ace Crusher out of nowhere. Moxley thinks about Death Rider but Cassidy slaps him in the face. Both guys go back and forth in the middle of the ring and it’s time for the Orange kicks! Orange Punch! Two. Cazedora by Cassidy gets two. King Kong lariat by Moxley! Cassidy is up! Orange Punch! Beach Break! One, two, no! Pac and Claudio are slowly making their way down the ringside area. Both guys get on the apron but The Conglomeration are here and they fight them to the back! Rocky comes off the top with a plancha to everyone. Marinai Shafir is in the ring with the briefcase, but Willow Nightingale is back and she spears Marina! Cassidy has the briefcase and he cracks Moxley in the face with it! One, two, NO! Moxley falls into the corner and the referee comes to check on him, allowing Wheeler Yuta to sneak into the ring and connect with the Busaiku Knee. Death Rider by Moxley! One, two, three.

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Jon Moxley

Rating: ****. After all of the in-ring action we got tonight, this main event delivered both in the ring and in storyline. Moxley and company are out for destruction and it feels legitimately like AEW is trying to hold on to themselves. Cassidy was in trouble most of the match but never gave up, and we saw a different, more aggressive side of him that shows how much he cares about the company.

After the match, Wheeler Yuta has some sort of disinfectant chemicals and Moxley holds Cassidy’s mouth open. Wheeler pours it down Cassidy’s mouth and on his face!

Hangman Page is here and he lays out Wheeler Yuta with a chair. Page stares down Moxley… and here’s Christian Cage! Cage hits the Killswitch on Moxley. Cage thinks about cashing in his contract, but here’s Jay White to lay Christian out with the Bladerunner. The DeathRiders pull Moxley out and retreat to safety. The DeathRiders try to get in their track but a random car plows through it, and they’ve stolen another car. It’s Darby Allin! Darby destroys The DeathRiders truck with a skateboard as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay. Wow. That match absolutely stole the show and launched Kyle Fletcher into the stratosphere. Bobby Lashley defeating Swerve as easily as he did… also surprising. The Hurt Syndicate have a very bright future in AEW and they seem like the top dogs right now. The main event was very good, as was the ensuing angle, despite getting somewhat jumbled we immediately have a new cast of characters in the main event. While nothing at all on this show was bad, I was underwhelmed by the tag match as well as Takeshita and Ricochet, and MJF/Strong. The show moved fast though, for four hours, I will say that. 8.5/10.