AEW has officially added another fight-without-a-brake-pedal to the lineup for AEW Full Gear 2025.

After weeks of bad blood and two unresolved clashes, Kyle O’Reilly and Jon Moxley are finally heading toward a definitive showdown. The two have been circling each other for the past month, trading matches that ended without a clear outcome, and now they’re set to run it back one more time—this time under No Holds Barred rules at Full Gear.

The latest eruption came on Dynamite after Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli knocked off Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy. The Death Riders didn’t wait long to up the chaos, jumping Strong and Cassidy until O’Reilly sprinted down the ramp and waded into the fight. He eventually trapped Moxley in a tight ankle lock and refused to let go, forcing officials to pull him off. That moment pushed the rivalry past the point of return, with O’Reilly calling out the former World Champion on the spot.

AEW wasted no time making it official. On November 22, Kyle O’Reilly and Jon Moxley will meet for the third—and likely final—time this year, with no rules standing between them and a decisive finish.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 22, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Also advertised for the November 22 pay-per-view:

* Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe – Steel Cage match for AEW World Championship

* Darby Allin vs. Pac

* Casino Gauntlet match for the inaugural AEW National Championship

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe – No Disqualification match for the AEW TNT Championship

* Boom & Doom (“Big Boom!” A.J. and Q. T. Marshall) (with Big Justice) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta)

* Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) – $200,000 Four-way tag team match

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné – AEW Women’s World Championship match

* Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. FTR(Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

* Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (“Jungle” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Josh Alexander – $1,000,000 Trios match

