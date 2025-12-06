The AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view emanated from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 22, and proved to be a major success both commercially and in terms of viewership.

The event generated an estimated 140,000 pay-per-view buys, according to a report released this week by one source. This number not only exceeded internal projections but is also being hailed as possibly the biggest PPV performance for AEW since All In: Texas 2025.

Furthermore, Full Gear 2025 is now the highest-performing AEW event ever on HBO Max, demonstrating the power of the streaming platform to boost visibility and attract new fans despite the difficulty in tracking precise numbers due to lower pricing.

Over 10,000 fans were in attendance for the 13-match card, which culminated in a massive title change: Samoa Joe defeated Hangman Page to win the AEW World Championship.

For those who missed it, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear Results 11/22/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Wrestling Legend Says Recently Released WWE Superstar Could Be Exactly What AEW Needs Right Now

(H/T to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)