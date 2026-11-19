A blockbuster eight-man tag-team match is officially set for AEW Winter Is Coming 2026.

During the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite in Denver, Colorado, the Motor City Machine Guns issued a challenge for a showdown that would see them join forces with the Young Bucks to take on FTR and the Kasper Brothers.

Stokely Hathaway responded by accepting the challenge and proposing that the match take place at AEW Winter Is Coming on December 9 in Monterrey, Mexico.

The announcement comes just days after the Kasper Brothers made their surprise arrival in AEW at the Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona.

Formerly known as The Creed Brothers during their time in WWE, the duo made an immediate impact by attacking the Young Bucks and Motor City Machine Guns following the AEW World Tag-Team Championship match at Full Gear, revealing their alliance with FTR in the process.

The Kasper Brothers followed up their surprise debut by making their first official AEW in-ring appearance on Wednesday’s Dynamite, picking up a dominant squash match victory over a pair of local competitors.

Their next scheduled outing will be considerably more high-profile, as they team with FTR against two of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling at Winter Is Coming.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Winter Is Coming Results coverage.