AEW appears to have another pay-per-view success on its hands.

Early indications regarding the November 14 AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view suggest the event could finish as the company’s third-biggest PPV of the year, with the show reportedly performing significantly better than October’s WrestleDream event.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer discussed the early numbers alongside Bryan Alvarez, pointing to the AEW World Championship main event between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher as a major factor behind the strong performance.

“It’s probably third biggest of the year. That was a huge success,” Meltzer said.

He continued by emphasizing Fletcher’s emergence as an established attraction, rather than simply someone with the potential to become one.

“Kyle Fletcher is not the future. Kyle Fletcher is the present. He is a major star. They did not get that number without… it was that main event, that’s the key. The blood matches, I’m sure the blood matches helped. But the big difference when it comes to pay-per-views is almost always going to be the main event or something on the card that’s special when you do a number like that.”

Although an official final buy total has not been established, the early projections put Full Gear in some notable company.

AEW Revolution, which took place on March 15, was estimated to have generated between 170,000 and 175,000 buys. Double or Nothing on May 24 was tracking toward approximately 187,000 to 200,000 buys, while All In at Wembley Stadium on August 30 remains the company’s biggest estimated PPV of 2026 with between 210,000 and 230,000 buys.

For comparison, AEW WrestleDream on October 17 was estimated at between 100,000 and 110,000 buys, potentially tying Redemption for the company’s lowest total of the year.

Meltzer also highlighted Ospreay’s recent track record as a pay-per-view headliner, noting that three of his last four main events have delivered particularly strong business.

“Will has headlined the last four pay-per-views and three of them have done big numbers. Obviously the Omega did the biggest, but the Moxley did real big, and this one probably did as big or bigger than the Moxley one. And with Kyle, I mean, that’s saying a lot. They did numbers in the range of what MJF did with Adam Page with the retirement stipulation, and that was like the biggest non-All In, other than Sting’s retirement, in years. And this is in that range.”

The performance is particularly noteworthy considering Full Gear featured Fletcher challenging Ospreay in the main event, with the two delivering a championship showdown that Meltzer believes helped drive significant interest in the event.

He concluded by making it clear that both wrestlers have established themselves as legitimate pay-per-view attractions.

“Both of those guys are real drawing cards now. Not theoretical, not, well, let’s put them in a spot and hope they grow. They are there now. That was the big message of this week.”