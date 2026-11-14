Ahead of tonight’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view, a special tease has been released by the company via social media.

Heading into their highly-anticipated AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view event at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the company released a teaser post via X, along with some photos, to hype up special new tribute AEW World Trios Championship title belts that will be featured on the show this evening.

“A new look with a special tribute,” the caption to the post began. “Get an up-close look at the redesigned AEW World Trios Championship belts, featuring details honoring Benjamin Satterley, AKA PAC.”

Benjamin Satterley, known as PAC in AEW and Adrian Neville in WWE, died at the age of 40 back on September 27, 2026.

The New Level and Swerve Strickland challenge reigning AEW World Trios Championships Hangman Page, Brody King and Bandido in one of many title tilts advertised for the AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.