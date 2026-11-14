A number of backstage updates have surfaced ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view, including potential spoilers, possible returns and more.

One of the biggest updates concerns MJF, who is expected to make his return to AEW television at tonight’s pay-per-view.

MJF had originally been expected back much sooner, but AEW reportedly made a slight adjustment to its creative plans. He was scheduled to travel to Phoenix for Full Gear, with the expectation that he could become involved in a championship program upon returning.

Another name generating speculation is Kairi Sane.

Despite recently meeting with AEW President Tony Khan during the AEW Collision taping aboard the Jericho Cruise, Kairi is not currently scheduled to appear at Full Gear. She has not signed with AEW and reportedly does not yet have the necessary visa to work in the United States.

Meanwhile, Juice Robinson is expected to take some time away from AEW in the near future. His status for tonight’s show remains unclear.

There are also indications that AEW has additional surprises planned for Full Gear.

The Anarchy in the Arena match is reportedly expected to feature more participants than those currently advertised. Additionally, one individual was reportedly brought backstage while concealed from view, although their identity and potential involvement in the show remain unknown.

AEW has also secured multiple licensed songs for tonight’s event, including at least one mainstream hit.

As for the company’s championship picture, the decision to have New Level and Swerve Strickland lose the AEW World Trios Championships at WrestleDream was reportedly made late in the process. Although the original expectation was that their reign would not be particularly lengthy, the specific decision to take the titles off them came together shortly before the change.

Elsewhere, the AEW National Championship match involving Ilja Dragunov was reportedly planned around the time he was initially brought into the promotion.

There was also positive backstage feedback regarding the promo segment featuring Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher on this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The nationwide FAA flight shutdown on Friday caused significant travel complications for wrestlers heading to Phoenix. AEW remained confident that it could get everyone to the event, with several performers requiring alternative travel arrangements.

Some of the travel complications also involved wrestlers who had participated in the recent Jericho Cruise. While several departed the ship early to make it to AEW Dynamite in Utah, others did not leave until Wednesday and subsequently experienced delayed arrivals.

Mark Davis and Clark Connors were among the wrestlers participating in media appearances to promote Full Gear this week.

UPDATE: AEW Full Gear 2026 Spoilers: New Title Belts To Debut Tonight

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)