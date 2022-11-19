The final betting odds for the AEW Full Gear event have been released.

The more interesting odds show that at least one title is expected to change hands. MJF is a major favorite to win the World Heavyweight Title from Jon Moxley. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Jon Moxley (champion) +500 vs. MJF -1000

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (champions) -2000 vs. Swerve In Our Glory +700

AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (champion) -120 vs. Jamie Hayter -120

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) -1000 vs. Bryan Danielson +400 vs. Sammy Guevara +1600 vs. Claudio Castagnoli +775

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Jade Cargill (champion) -2000 vs. Nyla Rose +700

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +250 vs. Sting & Darby Allin -400

Saraya -800 vs. Britt Baker +450

AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (champon) -180 vs. Samoa Joe +600 vs. Powerhouse Hobbs +175

AEW Trios Title Match: Death Triangle (champions) +700 vs. The Elite -2000