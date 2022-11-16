The betting odds have been released for the AEW Full Gear.

The odds are heavily in favor of MJF to defeat Jon Moxley and win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Jamie Hayter to win the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship, and Saraya to win in her AEW in-ring debut.

The odds for the AEW World Title Tournament Finals are not out yet because the finals haven’t been decided, but that will change on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online: