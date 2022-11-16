The betting odds have been released for the AEW Full Gear.
The odds are heavily in favor of MJF to defeat Jon Moxley and win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Jamie Hayter to win the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship, and Saraya to win in her AEW in-ring debut.
The odds for the AEW World Title Tournament Finals are not out yet because the finals haven’t been decided, but that will change on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley +400 vs. MJF -700
- ROH World Champion Chris Jericho -220 vs. Bryan Danielson +225 vs. Sammy Guevara +1000 vs. Claudio Castagnoli +400 – Fatal 4-Way Match
- AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm +110 vs. Jamie Hayter -130
- AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed -1000 vs. Swerve In Our Glory +500
- AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill -2000 vs. Nyla Rose +700
- Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +400 vs. Sting & Darby Allin -700 – Tag Team Match
- Saraya -500 vs. Britt Baker +300 – Singles Match