Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view saw The Lucha Brothers retain their AEW World Tag Team Titles over AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR. AEW President Tony Khan noted in the post-Full Gear media scrum that Dax Harwood was rocked during the match, and that Cash Wheeler had to wrap things up for him.

In an update, word now is that Harwood was either knocked out or nearly knocked out around 10 minutes into the match, according to Fightful Select. Harwood was hit hard by a shot from Rey Fenix, and was sidelined for a good portion of the rest of the match.

Fenix has been known to work stiff in the past, and some AEW talents took issue with how he did not check up on Harwood after Saturday’s match. It was noted that there isn’t major heat on Fenix, but some talents feel like it’s just a common courtesy to check in when something like that happens to a co-worker during a match.

Harwood was originally scheduled to be involved with the finish of the match, playing up the illegal man getting pinned.

There is no word on Harwood’s status or if he’s cleared to compete, but we will keep you updated. As seen in the tweet below, Harwood posted a photo of a bump on his head after Full Gear, joking that he had to take family pictures the next day.

FTR are scheduled to defend their AAA World Tag Team Titles against The Lucha Brothers at AAA Triplemania Regia II on Saturday, December 4.

Stay tuned for more. You can see a few of Harwood’s post-Full Gear tweets below:

Man, I’m sitting on this plane, after two incredible matches, that were so physically exhausting that I’m aching in pain, can’t get comfortable, & it reminds me why I love professional wrestling. I should’ve won both, tho.#LivingLegends — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 14, 2021

We have family pictures tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Y8vDAZvZO8 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 14, 2021

