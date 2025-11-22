All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight!
The annual AEW Full Gear 2025 show takes place this evening from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with an AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show leading into the highly-anticipated special event.
Featured below are the complete lineups for both shows.
AEW Full Gear 2025
* AEW Champion Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match
* AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander vs. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone
* AEW Tag Team Champions Brodido vs. FTR with Stokely Hathaway
* AEW TNT Championship vs. Briscoe Must Join Don Callis Family – TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe
* Darby Allin vs. Pac
* Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express & Kenny Omega
* Casino Gauntlet Match to crown the first-ever AEW National Champion
* Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly – No Holds Barred
* Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne vs. Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue – Winners set stipulation for their AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final bout.
AEW Tailgate Brawl
* AEW Tailgate Brawl: Hook and Eddie Kingston have issued an open challenge
* AEW Tailgate Brawl: Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero
* AEW Tailgate Brawl: Anthony Bowens and Max Caster vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners
* AEW Tailgate Brawl: CMLL World Trios Champions Mistico & Mascara Dorada, & Neon vs. Kazuchika Okada & Hechicero & IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW PPV results coverage of AEW Full Gear 2025 from Newark, NJ.
- ALSO AT WRESTLINGHEADLINES.COM: WATCH: AEW Full Gear 2025 Live Stream Video For November 22 Pay-Per-View (VIDEO)