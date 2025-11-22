All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight!

The annual AEW Full Gear 2025 show takes place this evening from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with an AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show leading into the highly-anticipated special event.

Featured below are the complete lineups for both shows.

AEW Full Gear 2025

* AEW Champion Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match

* AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander vs. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

* AEW Tag Team Champions Brodido vs. FTR with Stokely Hathaway

* AEW TNT Championship vs. Briscoe Must Join Don Callis Family – TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

* Darby Allin vs. Pac

* Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express & Kenny Omega

* Casino Gauntlet Match to crown the first-ever AEW National Champion

* Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly – No Holds Barred

* Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne vs. Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue – Winners set stipulation for their AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final bout.

AEW Tailgate Brawl

* AEW Tailgate Brawl: Hook and Eddie Kingston have issued an open challenge

* AEW Tailgate Brawl: Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

* AEW Tailgate Brawl: Anthony Bowens and Max Caster vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners

* AEW Tailgate Brawl: CMLL World Trios Champions Mistico & Mascara Dorada, & Neon vs. Kazuchika Okada & Hechicero & IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW PPV results coverage of AEW Full Gear 2025 from Newark, NJ.