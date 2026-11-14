All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Full Gear goes down this evening at 8/7c on pay-per-view from Phoenix, AZ.

Advertised for the Saturday, November 14, 2026 show are the following matches:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

AEW National Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) (c) vs. Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron)

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW World Trios Championship – Texas Deathmatch: “Hangman” Adam Page & Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. Swerve Strickland & The New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed)

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Anarchy in the Arena: The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia & Gabe Kidd) & The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. The Cut (Jay White, David Finlay, Clark Connors, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Ace Austin)

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.