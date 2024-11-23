It’s Saturday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on pay-per-view tonight, as they present AEW Full Gear 2024 this evening from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV show, the company has released the complete “Countdown To AEW Full Gear” preview special, which you can check out below.

The following is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s big event:

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

AEW International Championship Match:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match:

AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

Zero Hour Match:

Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Mathews

Zero Hour Match:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Full Gear 2024 results coverage from Newark, N.J.