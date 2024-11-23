It’s Saturday, and this week, you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns on pay-per-view tonight, as they present AEW Full Gear 2024 this evening from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Ahead of tonight’s PPV show, the company has released the complete “Countdown To AEW Full Gear” preview special, which you can check out below.
The following is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s big event:
AEW World Championship Match:
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander
AEW TNT Championship Match:
Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia
AEW Tag Team Championship Match:
Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
AEW International Championship Match:
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet
MJF vs. Roderick Strong
Jay White vs. Hangman Page
Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration
Zero Hour Match:
AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall
Zero Hour Match:
Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Mathews
Zero Hour Match:
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Full Gear 2024 results coverage from Newark, N.J.