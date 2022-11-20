AEW Full Gear Results 11/19/22

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

First Match: (81-43-1) “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. (69-27) Luchasaurus w/Christian Cage In A Steel Cage Match

Perry with heavy bodyshots after the bell rings. Luchasaurus launches Perry to the corner. Perry showcases his speed and agility. Perry with a shoulder block. Perry kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Perry with a Missile Dropkick. Perry transitions into a corner mount. Perry ducks under two clotheslines from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus with The Big Boot. Luchasaurus lawn darts Perry face first into the steel. Perry is busted open. Luchasaurus jams Perry’s face against the steel. Luchasaurus with a Vertical Toss. Luchasaurus is throwing haymakers at Perry. Luchasaurus with a corner clothesline. Luchasaurus with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Luchasaurus repeatedly throws Perry into the steel. Perry with a Rebound Lariat. Luchasaurus answers with a Crucifix Bomb into the steel for a two count. Luchasaurus puts Perry on the top turnbuckle. Perry applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Perry punches Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus kicks Perry in the face. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Perry off the top turnbuckle. Luchasaurus hits The Cut Throat for a two count.

Luchasaurus argues with the referee. Cage snatches the key away from Mike Posey. The AEW Security Team brings Cage to the backstage area. Perry and Luchasaurus are brawling on the outside. Luchasaurus catapults Perry into the steel. Luchasaurus pulls out a table and multiple chairs from under the ring. Luchasaurus slams Perry’s head on the steel ring stairs. The referee tells Luchasaurus to get back in the ring. Perry with rapid fire haymakers. Luchasaurus drops Perry with The Big Boot. Perry with Three Running Dropkicks. Perry repeatedly kicks Luchasaurus face against the steel. Perry goes for a PowerBomb, but Luchasaurus counters with a Back Body Drop on the ring apron. Perry blocks The Chokeslam. Perry drills Luchasaurus with The Canadian Destroyer for a one count. Perry with a running chair shot. Perry connects with The Kill Switch on the chair for a two count.

Perry stands on the back of Luchasaurus neck. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Perry through a chair for a two count. Luchasaurus puts Perry on the top turnbuckle. Perry hammers down on the back of Luchasaurus neck. Perry with The Avalanche Slice Bread. Perry with forearm shivers. Luchasaurus HeadButts Perry. Luchasaurus is throwing haymakers at Perry. Perry refuses to stay down. Perry with combo palm strikes. Perry is raining down haymakers. Perry nails Luchasaurus with The PileDriver for a two count. Perry denies The Chokeslam. Luchasaurus tips the table over. Perry applies The Sleeper Hold. Luchasaurus with Two TombStone PileDrivers for a two count. Perry reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Perry lays Luchasaurus flat on the table. Perry delivers a vicious chair shot. Perry climbs up to the top of the cage. Perry lands The Flying Elbow Drop through the table. Perry makes Luchasaurus tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (82-43-1) “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry via Submission

Second Match: (11-3) The Death Triangle (c) w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (55-16-1) Kenny Omega & (39-13) The Young Bucks w/Don Callis, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa For The AEW World Trios Championship

Don Callis joins the commentary team for this match. Pac and Kenny Omega will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pac backs Omega into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Pac kicks Omega in the gut. Omega reverses out of the irish whip from Pac. Pac kicks Omega in the face. Pac with a shoulder block. Pac with another toe kick. Pac whips Omega across the ring. Omega ducks a clothesline from Pac. Omega dropkicks the left knee of Pac. Omega goes for The Kotaro Krusher, but Pac lands back on his feet. Pac spits in Omega’s face. Fenix and Nick are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fenix launches Nick over the top rope. Nick blocks The Sunset Bomb. Nick blocks The Roll Through Cutter. Standing Switch Exchange. Swing and Miss Display. Spinning Roundhouse Kick Exchange. Matt and Pentagon are tagged in. Double Clothesline. Double Pump Kick. Double SuperKick to Pac. Matt tags in Omega. Pac retreats to the outside. Pentagon slaps Omega in the chest. Omega slips over Pentagon over the top rope. Young Bucks with a Double Enzuigiri. Fenix with a Spinning Back Kick. Assisted Hurricanrana to Fenix.

Omega knocks Pac off the ring apron. Nick with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Nick with The Fosbury Flop. Matt tags in Omega. Omega goes for The Rolling Senton, but Pac counters with a low dropkick. Pac kicks Omega in the back of the head. Pentagon tags in Pac. Pac repeatedly kicks Omega in the face. Pac slams Omega’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Pac tags in Pentagon. Death Triangle with Three Back Kicks. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. Pentagon slaps Omega in the chest. Pentagon tags in Pac. Pac hammers down on the back of Omega’s neck. Pac bodyslams Omega. Pac dives over Omega. Omega drops Pac with a Running Palm Thrust. Matt and Fenix are tagged in. Matt with The Locomotion Northern Lights Suplex’s. Matt punches Pentagon. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Assisted What’s Up Dropkick for a two count. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Matt. Matt punches Pac. Matt decks Pentagon with a back elbow smash. Matt with The Missile Dropkick. Pentagon tags in Pac.

Pac kicks Omega off the apron. Matt launches Pac over the top rope. Fenix slaps Matt in the chest. Nick with a straight right hand. Matt with a Cazadora FaceBuster. Nick and Pac are tagged in. Nick with two clotheslines. Nick delivers his combination offense in the corner. Nick slaps Pentagon in the chest. Nick leapfrogs over Fenix. Nick with a Headscissors/Arm-Drag Combination. Nick tags in Omega. Omega is throwing haymakers at Pac. Pac with a Spinning Back Kick. Omega teep kicks Pac. Omega with Two Snap Dragon Suplex’s. Omega lands The SomerSault Plancha. Fenix slaps Nick in the chest. Nick dumps Fenix face first on the top rope. Matt with a Slingshot DDT on the apron. Pentagon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Nick answers with a double sledge. Nick with a SpringBoard FrankenSteiner to the outside. Omega rolls Pac back into the ring. Omega with The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi for a two count. Pac dodges The V-Trigger. Pac with a Release German Suplex. Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks.

Pac kicks Omega in the chest. Death Triangle with Triple TombStone PileDrivers. Fenix with a Flying Splash off Pentagon’s chest. Pentagon drills Matt with The Canadian Destroyer. Fenix with The Roll Through Cutter to Nick. Pac connects with The Black Arrow. Pac applies The Brutalizer. Nick breaks up the submission. Lucha Brothers with Stereo SomerSault Planchas. Fenix with a SpringBoard Spinning Back Kick. Fenix follows that with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Pac gives Fenix the bell hammer. Fenix refuses to use it. Omega nails Pac with The V-Trigger. Omega with The Tiger Driver #98 for a two count. Pentagon with Three SlingBlades. Cero Miedo. The ELITE with a Triple SuperKick. Nick with The Reverse Hurricanrana. The ELITE delivers The BTE Trigger for a two count. Pac grabs the bell hammer. Nick SuperKicks Pac. Nick with The Tornillo. Matt with The Orihara MoonSault. V-Trigger 2. Pac hands Fenix the bell hammer behind the referee’s back. Omega goes for The One Winged Angel, but Fenix counters with the bell hammer shot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AEW World Trios Champions, (12-3) The Death Triangle via Pinfall

Third Match: (41-0) Jade Cargill (c) w/Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey vs. (82-33) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafir For The AEW TBS Championship

Nyla Rose attacks Kiera Hogan before the bell rings. Cargill is throwing haymakers at Rose. Cargill uppercuts Rose. Cargill with a forearm smash. Cargill slams Rose’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cargill kicks Rose in the gut. Cargill hammers down on the back of Rose’s neck. Cargill repeatedly stomps on Rose’s chest. Cargill is choking Rose with her boot. Rose whips Cargill across the ring. Cargill holds onto the ropes. Cargill dumps Rose out of the ring. Cargill with a Running Pump Kick that propels Rose over the ringside barricade. Rose punches Cargill. Cargill back drops Rose over the barricade. Rose drives Cargill back first into the ring apron. Rose rolls Cargill back into the ring. Rose levels Cargill with The Body Avalanche. Rose with Two Bodyslams. Rose with a Big Splash. Rose follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike. Rose poses for the crowd.

Rose is throwing haymakers at Cargill. Rose repeatedly stomps on Cargill’s chest. The referee admonishes Rose. Cargill decks Rose with a back elbow smash. Cargill kicks Rose in the face. Cargill goes for a Flying Splash, but Rose puts her foot up in the air. Rose with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Cargill with heavy bodyshots. Rose dodges The Pump Kick. Rose kicks Cargill in the gut. Rose has Cargill draped across the top strand. Rose hits The Guillotine Knee Drop for a two count. Cargill denies The Beast Bomb. Cargill rocks Rose with a forearm smash. Cargill goes into the lateral press for a two count. Cargill hammers down on the back of Rose’s neck. Cargill uppercuts Rose. Rose reverses out of the irish whip from Cargill. Cargill kicks Rose in the chest. Cargill connects with The Beast Bomb for a two count. Rose denies The Jaded. Cargill rolls Rose over for a two count. Rose drops Cargill with The Jaded for a two count. Rose goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Cargill ducks out of the way. Cargill nails Rose with The Pump Kick. Cargill plants Rose with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AEW TBS Champion, (42-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (53-23-1) Chris Jericho (c) vs. (34-8-2) Bryan Danielson vs. (12-2) Claudio Castagnoli vs. (53-34) Sammy Guevara In A Fatal Four Way Match For The ROH World Championship

