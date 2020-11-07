The final All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event of the year has arrived!

AEW Full Gear goes down this evening, Saturday, November 7, 2020, from the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for the AEW Full Gear 2020 PPV tonight is Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit Match” for the AEW World Championship, as well as a TNT Championship showdown between “The American Nightmare” Cody and Darby Allin, as well as a high-stakes AEW Tag-Team Championship battle between current title-holders FTR and The Young Bucks.

Additionally, tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2020 show will see the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, as former tag-team champions Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page go one-on-one, the AEW Women’s Championship rematch between Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose, and Chris Jericho vs. MJF with a spot in the Inner Circle on-the-line.

Finally, the PPV will also feature Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in “The Elite Deletion Match,” Orange Cassidy will compete against John “4” Silver from the Dark Order, and NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb will put her title up-for-grabs against Allysin Kay in the pre-show match on the AEW Full Gear “Buy-In” kickoff special starting at 6:50pm EST. / 3:50pm PST.

Featured below are complete AEW Full Gear results from Saturday, November 7, 2020.

AEW FULL GEAR 2020 RESULTS

The Buy-In for AEW Full Gear 2020 is officially underway.

The official pre-show for tonight’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view kicks off by jumping directly into segments from the Countdown to AEW Full Gear special that premiered earlier this week.

First up, we see the extensive video package detailing the story behind tonight’s Chris Jericho vs. MJF showdown for a spot in the Inner Circle.

From there, the Buy-In pre-show continues with another segment from the Countdown special, this time focusing on the TNT Championship showdown between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin.

The Buy-In for tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2020 PPV continues with the “Countdown” segment focusing on the AEW Women’s World Championship showdown between Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose.

Now the pre-show moves on to the “Countdown” segment that takes a closer look at the World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals between Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page, complete with the hilarious “Don’t Know What You’ve Got ‘Til It’s Gone” video package.

After that, the pre-show for tonight’s PPV moves on to yet another segment from the “Countdown” preview show. The latest “Countdown” clip features an extensive look at the rivalry between The Young Bucks and FTR leading into their high-stakes showdown tonight for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Finally, we get to the “Countdown” segment that gives AEW fans a special look at the storied history between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley heading into their “I Quit Match” for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2020 pay-per-view.

With the “Countdown” segments out of the way, “The Buy-In” graphic for AEW Full Gear 2020 airs and we shoot LIVE inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL., where Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us to the official pre-show for tonight’s PPV.

The announcing duo of Excalibur and Schiavone immediately run down the lineup for tonight’s show, which kicks off with the lone “Buy-In” match for the NWA Women’s World Championship, with Serena Deeb defending against Allysin Kay. The commentary duo then run through the lineup for the PPV card.

After the two go through each match scheduled on tonight’s PPV card, they kick things to a video package further hyping the showdown for a spot in the Inner Circle for MJF, as “The Demo God” Chris Jericho and “The Ratings Ruler” Maxwell Jacob Friedman go one-on-one tonight.

When the video package wraps up, we hear again from Excalibur and Tony Schiavone as they give some further insight and analysis into the Jericho-MJF match tonight. Then, they kick it to an interview segment with MJF from earlier in the evening. Friedman is shown standing alongside Wardlow as he talks about the importance of his match against Jericho tonight. He talks about his recent bout against Jon Moxley for the richest prize in AEW, noting that the match wouldn’t of ended the way it did had he been a part of the Inner Circle back when it happened.

He vows to beat Jericho tonight and finally take his rightful place in the Inner Circle. The interviewer goes to ask Wardlow a question, which prompts MJF to cut-in and answer for him. He is then asked about Sammy Guevara and others being against him joining the Inner Circle. MJF essentially says it doesn’t matter because he’s better than them, and they know it.

NWA Women’s World Championship

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay

Now the announcing duo of Excalibur and Tony Schiavone send things down to the ring, where Justin Roberts does the formal pre-match ring introductions for our lone bout on “The Buy-In” at AEW Full Gear 2020 pre-show.

With that said, Justin Roberts introduces Allysin Kay, and out she comes making her way to the squared circle for her official All Elite Wrestling debut match.

As she settles into the ring, we hear the theme song of the reigning and defending NWA Women’s World Champion, Serena Deeb. Deeb makes her way down to the ring as Excalibur and Schiavone sing her praises.

The bell sounds and here we go with our opening contest here at AEW Full Gear 2020. The two ladies circle each other and then lock-up and we’re off! Serena does a good job taking Kay down.

As they resume the bout on their feet, the announcers talk about the decorated past that Deeb and Kay have with each other in the wrestling business. Deeb gets Kay back down on the mat again and now she controls her as she slows down the pace and settles into a comfortable offensive lead here in the early going.

Back on their feet, the two shove each other and then trade b*tch-smacks to the face. Kay loses her cool when Deeb smacks her back and she ambushes her and takes her down. She starts yelling at her loudly as she puts the boots to her in the corner. The challenger is now enjoying her first extended run in control of the offense.

Deeb doesn’t let that last long, however, as she blasts her from the ring apron to the floor with a drop-down neck-breaker over the top-rope. Back in the ring, Deeb takes Kay down and starts firing away with punches ala “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fresh off of a Lou Thesz Press!

Kay throws Deeb out of the ring but Deeb sprints right back in. She ends up running into a big shot from Kay. As Kay settles back into the offensive lead, locking Deeb up in a submission hold on the mat, the announce team of Excalibur and Tony Schiavone talk about Allysin Kay becoming a free agent earlier this week and how a win in this match could spell big things in terms of interest from Tony Khan and AEW in signing her.

As the action continues, Deeb starts to show signs of life, however Kay hoists her up and while holding her upside down, Deeb ends up locking in a submission while hanging onto the body of Kay. Kay ends up escaping and planting her down with an impressive sit-out power bomb into a pin attempt. Deeb avoids staying down for the three count, however Kay again goes back to dominating the offense.

Kay goes for the AK-47, however Deeb shows good ring awareness and rolls out to the floor to avoid it. Back in the ring, we see a nice dragonscrew into the ropes, softening up the knee of Kay, leading to her locking her in her Serenity submission finisher. She taps out. Deeb retains.

Winner and STILL NWA Women’s World Champion: Serena Deeb

After The Match: Thunder Rosa Confronts Serena Deeb

Once the match wraps up, we see Kay exit the ring while Deeb hangs around to celebrate, posing with her NWA Women’s World Title for the fans inside Daily’s Place.

But wait, there’s more!

As Deeb continues her post-match celebration, we hear the theme song of former NWA Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa. Rosa makes her way down to the ring looking like Darby Allin’s wild sister, and she enters the squared circle, confronting the woman who took the title from her — Serena Deeb.

The two go face-to-face as the fans react. Rosa then exits the ring and heads to the backstage area.

After our lone pre-show match for the NWA Women’s World Title, we shoot back to the announce desk where Excalibur and Tony Schiavone set up another video package, this time looking at the World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals this evening between former tag-team partners Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Once the video package wraps up, Excalibur and Schiavone introduce an interview segment from earlier today at the Red Carpet Special at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. featuring “Eddie Kingston and His Fam.”

The Bunny talks first, followed by Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix. Then we hear from the challenger for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in tonight’s PPV main event against Jon Moxley.

Kingston talks about the importance of the AEW title, noting it’s the richest prize in the only company that matters, in a very monitor voice. Any other questions, such as ones about Lance Archer and “The Bastard” PAC, gets the same monotone voice from Kingston, who just repeats “I don’t care,” reiterating that the only thing that matters to him right now is the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

We’re back LIVE inside Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL., where we hear the familiar sounds of “Boomer Sooner” as Oklahoma’s finest, “Good Ole’ J.R.” makes his way out. As Jim Ross settles in at the announce desk alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur, the trio wrap up “The Buy-In” at AEW Full Gear 2020.

It’s time for the pay-per-view broadcast, folks! Hang tight, as the pre-show is now over and the PPV main card is getting underway.

AEW FULL GEAR 2020 PPV RESULTS

An elaborate, bad-ass video package opens the pay-per-view broadcast for the AEW Full Gear 2020 main card. The package focuses on a few of the top matches advertised for tonight’s show.

From there, we shoot LIVE inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur welcome us to the AEW Full Gear 2020 pay-per-view broadcast, as fire and pyro erupts at the top of the entrance stage.

Now we listen-in as the commentary trio run down the lineup of matches scheduled for tonight’s PPV card, with the match graphic for each bout flashing on the screen as they run them down one-by-one.

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

The announce trio of J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur introduce Don Callis, who will be joining them on special guest commentary for our opening bout of the PPV card, which will feature the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Callis noted that Omega personally requested that he be here for his monumerntal match here tonight. On that note, the commentary foursome who will be calling our tourney finals send things down to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts.

Roberts does the formal, long, drawn-out pre-match ring introductions for Kenny Omega, who makes his way out with his entrance dancers as Callis schools fans on some little-known facts about Omega. The first of two finalists in the tourney designed to determine the next challenger to the world title makes his way down to the ring.

Out next is the former tag-team partner and friend of Omega, the other finalist in the World Title Eliminator Tournament, “Hangman” Adam Page. The familiar country-music-friendly tunes play now as smoke shoots out down the entrance ramp while “Hangman” makes his way to the ring for our PPV opener.

The music dies down, both guys have removed their entrance gear and are ring-ready now as the noise from the fans inside Daily’s Place picks up in anticipation of what should be an excellent opening bout. The bell sounds and these two are ready to go. They want nothing to do with a handshake, instead circling and going straight to business.

Page goes for the Sliding Lariat, no dice. Omega goes for the V-Triigger, no dice either. Both guys are all over the place and on fire straight out of the gates here at AEW Full Gear. Now the two exchange vicious chops over-and-over again, with Page seemingly getting the better of the two. He hits the ropes, however Omega sends him out to the floor and follows up with a big dive.

As the action resumes inside the ring, it is still a very much back-and-forth offensive battle with neither man establishing any lengthy lead in control of the action. The match finds itself back on the floor, with “Hangman” taking it to Omega as the referee begins his double count on both guys. Page slams Omega into the ring barricade on the floor and slides back in the ring to break the referee’s count.

“Hangman” heads right back out after Omega, as he is starting to pull ahead for those keeping score on the control factor in this match thus far. The battle is still ongoing on the floor, however one momentary lapse in concentration from Page leads to Omega capitalizing by leaping onto the barricade and flying off with a moonsault, splashing onto Page on the way down as the fans come alive inside Daily’s Place.

Back in the ring, Omega remains in control of the offense, however he seems to tweak his knee. Regardless, he heads to the top-rope for a big high spot. Now Omega slaps a front face-lock on Page after clutching his knee again. Page escapes and makes it to his feet, blasting Omega with a chop. Omega hits Page back with a pair of his own chops before sending him to the ropes. Omega goes over the top and lands on the apron, however Page sprints at him and knocks him to the floor with a running clothesline.

Page slingshots himself over the top-rope, looking for a cross-body splash onto Omega, however Omega rolled back in the ring to avoid it, leaving Page to crash and burn. Omega follows up with a big splash on Page on the floor, before heading back in the ring and sprinting for another follow-up tope suicida onto Page on the floor.

The action finally resumes back in the ring after we see some replays of the aforementioned Omega high spot. Back in the ring, we see the offensive momentum shift into the favor of Page, as Omega’s tweaked knee is starting to become a factor in this match. After enjoying a few minutes in the offensive driver’s seat, Omega starts to fight his way back into competitive form as the pace of the bout picks up. Finally, we near the finish, which sees Omega hit his finisher a few times over for the victory. He will be the next title challenger for whomever emerges as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion following tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2020 PPV main event.

After earning the victory, Omega takes a moment to check on the condition of Page before exiting the ring and heading to the back. Meanwhile, Page slowly recovers, but looks extremely disappointed in himself for coming up short. Great opener.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender: Kenny Omega

John “4” Silver vs. Orange Cassidy

As the opening match fades away in the rear-view mirror, AEW Full Gear 2020 moves on with our second bout on the pay-per-view card, which will feature a member of The Dark Order going one-on-one against the “Freshly Squeezed” one himself.

On that note, we head down to ringside for the pre-match ring introductions of our next two competitors. First, making his way to the ring from the Dark Order is John “4” Silver. Out next is his opponent for this evening, Orange Cassidy. Both guys are settled into the ring and our second PPV match of the evening is about to get underway.

The bell sounds and here we go. With both guys going face-to-face, we get some comedy relief, as Silver over-reacts as Cassidy slowly raises his hands up and then even more slowly lowers them down into his pockets. Silver turns and walks away in disbelief that he did it. Cassidy ends up taking it to Silver now, and when the dust settles, Silver stands up and watches in disbelief as Cassidy does the non-shalant shin-kicks, culminating with a legitimate dropkick that sends Silver to the floor.

Silver returns to the ring and with Cassidy still having his hands in his pockets, the Dark Order member blasts the “Freshly Squeezed” one, knocking him down to the mat and following up by literally ripping the pockets out of his jeans. As Cassidy gets up on his knees, Silver blasts him in the chest with vicious kicks. As the pace in the ring picks up, we get some dueling chants from the fans, who appear to be chanting “HI-HO-SILVER!” or “Let’s Go Silver” and then another competitive chant in support of the “Freshly Squeezed” one.

The Dark Order member is now enjoying a comfortable offensive lead, as he poses with a double-biceps to the fans who “boo” away. He blows them some kisses anyways and then blasts Cassidy with another kick. The camera closes in on Austin Gunn seated in the front row reacting to the action in the ring. Silver whips Cassidy into the corner with power, blasting him hard enough that he bounces off and crashes down to the mat.

Cassidy fires up, and starts showing signs of life. He fights his way back into the contest and out of nowhere, looks to finish Silver off with the Orange Punch, however Silver avoids it and returns to his dominant form, blasting Cassidy with his vicious variety of kicks.

Now we see Silver take Cassidy down with authority for a close near fall. He follows that up with a big Spin Doctor for another near fall. Silver looks unsure how to finish off Cassidy. On that note, Orange fires up again and makes his back comeback.

Cassidy starts taking it to the Dark Order member and now he catches him with his Orange Punch. He follows that up with the Beach Blast for the pinfall victory.

After the match, we see some replays of the action and some of the high spots during the bout, before returning live where we see the Best Friends have joined Orange Cassidy inside the ring for one reason and one reason only — and that’s to give the people what they want! The trio ends the segment with a Best Friends Hug.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

TNT Championship

“The American Nightmare” Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin

The video package airs for our third match on the pay-per-view card, and it will feature our first championship on-the-line for the PPV broadcast and our second for the evening after the “Buy-In” bout for the NWA Women’s World Championship earlier in the evening.

As Excalibur points out, the first AEW title bout of the evening is now underway as Darby Allin makes his way down to the ring to his bad-ass cool theme music as pyro explodes and he shows off his skateboarding skills. The TNT Championship will be on-the-line next.

With the challenger settled into the squared circle, the lights go down and the familiar theme of “The American Nightmare” plays.

Emerging is Cody Rhodes wearing a t-shirt that the announcers point out says “STILL STANDING,” as he is accompanied by Brandi Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall, all wearing their “American Nightmare Family” gear as the TNT Champion emerges from the smoke and pyro as his entrance music peaks and the noise from the fans inside Daily’s Place amphitheater picks up.

With both guys in the ring and the music behind us, we see “The Dapper Yapper” standing front-and-center as he handles the pre-match formal ring introductions for both competitors in this championship contest here at AEW Full Gear.

On that note, the pre-match ring entrances and introductions are out of the way and with both guys in the ring and ready to go, the bell sounds and we’re off with our next match here on the PPV card.

Cody and Darby Allin slowly close in on each other and go face-to-face, staring at each other motionless for a while as they let the fans decide who they’re going to chant and cheer for. With that behind us, the two begin circling and this one is now officially underway.

The announcers are selling the fact that Darby Allin is not intimidated one bit by Cody, despite “The American Nightmare” holding a victory over him in their previous high-profile showdown. As the action gets underway, neither guy is able to establish any real offensive jump on the other, with each guy having isolated moments and the other taking over immediately thereafter.

From the hammer-lock position, Cody launches Allin over the top-rope, where he crashes down hard onto the floor outside the ring. We hear Darby yelling out in anguish after his rough landing. Cody brings the action back in the ring and goes to work on the same arm of Darby that he just softened up with the aforementioned spot. He stands up and stomps on the weakened limb of the challenger now.

Darby works his way back to his feet. He tries to hip-toss Cody, however the champ sinks down on the arm of Allin and yanks away at it, adding further punishment to the already softened up arm of the challenger. He takes Allin down to the mat now and again locks his arm up behind him as he continues to dominate the action thus far.

Rhodes stands back up and puts the boots to Darby. He picks Allin up and takes him to the corner of the ring. He sits him on the top-rope and climbs up after him. He picks Darby up and throws him over his own shoulder. He comes flying off the top-rope and slams the challenger down with authority before returning his focus on the injured arm of Allin.

One window of opportunity is left open for Darby Allin to capitalize off of and that’s all he needed to show that he is still alive and with a fighting chance on his side, as he blasts the champ with a big move that shifts the offensive momentum in his favor. Arn Anderson looks worried at ringside now as Darby is firing up and showing his first signs of life in a while as he makes his big comeback.

Allin takes Cody to the corner now and takes him up to the top-rope, following up after him. He now positions Cody looking for a high spot, however as they go flying off together, Cody reverses in mid-air and they come down with Cody hitting a Cross-Rhodes off the top-rope. Wow! We see a bunch of replays of that one. Allin rolled through to avoid being finished off and now he jumps on the back of Cody, slapping a sleeper-hold on the champion.

The champion walks around with the challenger holding onto the sleeper hold while on the back of Cody. Cody carries Darby on his back, still in the sleeper-hold, over to the corner where he starts climbing up the ropes backwards, ala Vader preparing for a Vader Bomb . He flies off backwards and they crash down together, with the impact breaking the hold Darby had on Cody’s throat. Cody gets up and scoops Darby up for a slam. Arn yells for another. Cody obliges. The announcers talk about Cody starting to seemingly get discouraged at how Darby has the never-die fighting spirit that keeps him in the fight at all times.

As Cody continues to dominate the challenger, we see him get fired up a bit much now as he takes the weight belt off ala Hollywood Hogan in the nWo black-and-white days of WCW during the Monday Night Wars against WWE. This backfires, however, as Darby used the belt to help sweep Cody’s legs out for a roll-up pin attempt out of nowhere. “The American Nightmare” manages to kick out just in time to avoid the upset from Darby. Moments later he wasn’t as lucky, however, and we have ourselves a brand new TNT Champion.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin

After The Match: All Hell Breaks Loose With Team Taz, Will Hobbs & Darby Allin

After the match, the announcers do a prolonged over-selling of the size of the moment we just witnessed, as Darby Allin’s music plays while he makes it to his feet as Cody stands and watches over him.

We see Arn Anderson looking upset at ringside, pointing to his playbook and making it clear that Cody didn’t follow the gameplan in the match this evening.

As the moment continues to play out, the TNT Championship is finally handed to Darby Allin and the announcers praise “the new face of TNT.” He gets emotional now as he poses with the title on the ropes.

While the moment continues to play out, we hear a familiar voice, and he doesn’t sound overly happy, or at all caught up in the emotion of the moment as others are right now.

On that note, Taz emerges yelling “Enough! Enough! Enough! Enough!” He says it’s enough of the emotion and the crying and everything else. He says Darby had his little moment and now he needs to take his ass to the back, as does Cody.

Taz starts making his way to the ring accompanied by his fellow Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. The trio enter the ring and they immediately attack Darby Allin.

They begin a prolonged beatdown of the new TNT Champion, until finally Cody starts making the save. Unfortunately, he is another victim and now Allin is drug out of the ring and out to the parking lot area where the car he entered the venue in tonight is shown. Starks and Cage slam him on the car and look to set his already injured arm up to be completely snapped in half. As they get ready to finish off the arm of Allin, finally, out comes Will Hobbs to make the save.

At the same time, this gives Taz the answer he has been long awaiting regarding the offer he extended to Will Hobbs to join Team Taz, as clearly the big fella isn’t interested. That’s where the segment ends.

Natural Nightmares Reveal Bunkhouse Stampede Match

Now we move on to a few match announcements for the post-Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT this coming Wednesday night after a quick backstage interview with The Natural Nightmares.

The duo of Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall inform us that they have a Bunkhouse Stampede Match booked against The Butcher & The Blade on the next installment of the weekly AEW on TNT program.

AEW Dynamite Announcements For Post-Full Gear Episode

Also announced for the post-PPV edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT this coming Wednesday night, November 11, 2020 was Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix II and Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet.

The lineup as it stands following that trio of announcements for the post-AEW Full Gear installment of AEW Dynamite on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. on 11/11 is as follows:

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix II

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher & The Blade (Bunkhouse Stampede Match)

AEW Women’s World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose

We return inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where it’s time to head back down to ringside for our next match of the evening, which will be another championship contest.

With that said, out comes the champion and challenger for our scheduled AEW Women’s World Championship rematch between current title-holder Hikaru Shida and former champion turned challenger Nyla Rose.

Both ladies have made their way down to the squared circle and with “The Dapper Yapper’s” formal pre-match ring introductions now in the rear-view mirror, the bell sounds and our latest bout of the evening is officially underway.

Rose looks for a big homerun shot straight out of the gate in an attempt to catch the champion off guard, however it doesn’t finish the job and seconds later we see a fired up Shida taking it to her larger opposition, blasting her off her feet with rapid-fire drop kicks.

The action spills out to the floor outside the ring. We see Shida slam Rose back-first into the ring apron. Now she whips her into the ring barricade and follows in with a running knee to the dome. Shida opens up a steel chair and sets it up on the floor.

Now, with Rose recovered, the challenger is looking and has found a steel chair of her own, however referee Aubrey Edwards sees this and stops Rose as she pulls the chair out from under the ring. Shida blasts Rose with a running knee off the chair, smashing Rose into the barricade.

As the ref checks on Rose, Vickie Guerrero gets in a cheap shot on the champ, blasting Shida with a kendo stick from behind. Rose follows this up by wrapping Shida’s knee around the ring post and then sending the champ back into the ring.

Later on, as Shida recovers and starts making a comeback, Vickie gets involved again, tripping the champ from ringside as she was going to finish off Rose with her running knee finisher. Vickie looks to use the kendo stick on Shida again, however Aubrey Edwards catches her. Rose is then sent into Vickie, blasting her and knocking her down. Shida follows this up by throwing Rose into the side of the entrance ramp. She then slams her into the barricade outside the ring before sending her back inside the squared circle, where she hits her with a Falcon Arrow and then a runing knee. And another. And another. She covers Rose and scores the pinfall victory to retain.

After the match, Vickie Guerrero is livid. She gets in Nyla Rose’s face and starts yelling at her repeatedly. Now she slaps Rose across the face. She exits the ring and heads to the back.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

The video package airs now for our next match of the evening, which is another world championship contest, this time in the All Elite Wrestling tag-team division.

We see the video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s high-stakes “Brush With Greatness” for The Young Bucks, as if they fail to defeat FTR and capture the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, they will never be able to challenge for the straps again.

Remember, Matt Jackson is coming into tonight’s bout with both a storyline and legitimate injury, as he actually does have a bum wheel for this important bout. Our AEW World Tag-Team Championship match of the evening is just moments away.

Both teams make their respective ring entrances and after “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts wraps up his formal pre-match ring introductions for both teams for this forthcoming championship encounter, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running!