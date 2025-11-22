Several backstage notes and early spoilers are making the rounds ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Featured below are some of the items:

– There continues to be chatter that the Hangman Page–Samoa Joe program will extend beyond tonight’s event. Even if the story shifts direction, people we spoke with expect some form of follow-up coming out of the show.

– AEW is also slated to get several names back over the next month, including MJF. He’s scheduled for WrestleCade next weekend despite generally avoiding outside appearances while recovering. MJF just wrapped filming for his role in ‘Violent Night 2,’ which was one of the final pieces before he could ramp up toward a return.

– Swerve Strickland is penciled in for a comeback within the next month as well, assuming nothing changes. The original plan called for him to take time off after All In, but that was pushed later than expected.

– Zayda Steel is still not officially signed with AEW. However, she’s been backstage at multiple recent TV tapings, and many within the company believe it’s only a matter of time.

– As for Britt Baker, the oft-repeated line about bringing her back “when the time is right” hasn’t led to any active discussions yet. She hasn’t been part of creative talks or internal planning as of late.

– There’s also uncertainty regarding Big Boom AJ’s next steps after this week. One note we heard is that he and QT Marshall have been wanting to work as a team since AJ first came in, and they finally got the chance to make that a reality. The two are longtime friends.

– One interesting situation brewing involves the NWA. According to sources within the NWA camp, their talent and personnel were asked to cool down public criticism of AEW’s new National Title, but the request did not come from AEW. The first-ever AEW National Champion will be crowned tonight in the Casino Gauntlet match, with Ricochet and Bobby Lashley viewed internally as frontrunners.

– Regarding the Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Shelton Benjamin non-kickout audible at this past Wednesday’s combined Dynamite/Collision taping, there hasn’t been any word of heat on the talent involved, but it was emphasized that situations like this are why audibles are frowned upon, because the referee or the assigned coach/agent isn’t always looped in.

– Finally, Hangman Page is considered a strong favorite to retain the AEW World Championship tonight. Other projected favorites on the card include Brodido, Kris Statlander, Mark Briscoe, Kenny Omega, and Jurassic Express.

