Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced coming out of the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view from Saturday night, November 23, from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

– Sources indicate that Darby Allin was actually driving during the backstage segment that concluded the show.

– No reports of significant injuries have emerged from the event.

– Ricky Starks was present backstage at AEW Full Gear and appeared to be on good terms with everyone. His appearance for GCW reportedly required company approval.

– Danny Cage from Monster Factory and Steve Maclin were also spotted backstage at the show.

– Madison Rayne served as the producer/agent for the Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay match. It was finalized and added to the card earlier this week.

– The Hurt Syndicate’s takeover of the press conference was initially planned for WrestleDream in October, but the decision to debut Bobby Lashley was postponed.

– The Renegade Twins were backstage at AEW Full Gear, and it’s expected they’ll be returning to action soon.

– AEW was reportedly very pleased with the reception to the Costco Guys’ appearance, as reflected by the crowd’s reaction. Both parties seem interested in collaborating again in the future.

– The Rizzler was a popular figure backstage, with many visitors, talent, and staff seeking photos.

– QT Marshall had advocated for the Costco Guys’ match to be positioned in the middle of Zero Hour to help retain viewers. However, it ultimately closed out the pre-show.

