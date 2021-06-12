AEW has announced the dates for their Road Rager, Fyter Fest, and Fight for the Fallen television specials on TNT, which will coincide with the promotion’s return to the road for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak last March.

First up…Road Rager will take place on July 7th from Miami, and already features a high-stakes showdown between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, who will meet in a South Beach Strap Match.

Next…AEW Fyter Fest will once again be broken up into two nights. Night one takes place on July 14th in Austin Texas, and night two takes place on July 21st in Garland. No matches have been announced for these specials as of this writing.

Finally…Fight for the Fallen is set for July 28th in North Carolina. This special also does not currently have any matchups announced.