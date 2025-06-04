It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly episode of AEW Dynamite, which this week features the annual AEW FYTER FEST theme from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 4, 2025 special four-hour event:

* Thekla vs. TBA

* The Hurt Syndicate to appear

* FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (Non-Title)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart

* Rush & Dralistico & Beast Mortos vs. Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Komander

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King (AEW International Title)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Fyter Fest results coverage.