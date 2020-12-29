The official Twitter account for AEW Games has announced that their 2.Show, which was originally scheduled to premiere after this Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, will now be taking place immediately after the January 6th special instead. This is due to Wednesday’s show being turned into a tribute program for superstar Brodie Lee, who the wrestling world has been mourning since his death last Saturday.

The account writes, “With careful consideration, we have made the decision to push the http://2.Show to next Wednesday, January 6th following AEW Dynamite.”

The show is still set to be hosted by AEW world champion Kenny Omega, and will feature updates on the promotion’s mobile and console video game developments. Check out the announcement below.