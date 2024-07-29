AEW will receive a tax credit in the state of Ohio.

Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, announced alongside the Ohio Department of Development that $36.7 million in state tax credits will support 17 theatrical, television, and film production projects in Ohio. Listed as one of those categories is AEW, who will be receiving $1,275,000 in tax credit and is running an event out of Dayton, Ohio this September.

The full filing reads:

The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program provides a refundable tax credit of 30 percent on production cast and crew wages and other in-state spending for eligible productions, including feature-length films, documentaries, Broadway and pre-Broadway productions, miniseries, video games, and music videos. Additional program information can be found at development.ohio.gov/film.

Some have speculated that this news means AEW is either considering running a major event from Ohio, or perhaps a residency similar to their current residency in Arlington, Texas for Collision and ROH tapings. As a reminder, WWE received a $1.6 million tax credit from Ohio as well. They will be running their SummerSlam event this Saturday from Cleveland Browns Stadium.