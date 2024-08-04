All Elite Wrestling is coming to Spokane, Washington for the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite at the Spokane Arena.
On Sunday, it was announced that the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the venue on October 8, 2024.
It will be a special AEW Dynamite: TitleTuesday show, with a ticket pre-sale scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at AEWTIX.com.
The show will be going head-to-head against WWE NXT on The CW on the 10/8 date.
It's the last stop before #AEWWrestleDream as #AEWDynamite debuts in Spokane, WA on Tuesday, October 8th at @SpokaneArena!
Pre-sale starts 8/7 for AEW Insiders and on sale to general public 8/9!
Sign up now to become an AEW Insider at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY! pic.twitter.com/dNjghInxxi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2024