All Elite Wrestling is coming to Spokane, Washington for the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite at the Spokane Arena.

On Sunday, it was announced that the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the venue on October 8, 2024.

It will be a special AEW Dynamite: TitleTuesday show, with a ticket pre-sale scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at AEWTIX.com.

The show will be going head-to-head against WWE NXT on The CW on the 10/8 date.