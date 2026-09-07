AEW will make its first-ever trip to Green Bay, Wisconsin later this year.

The company announced Monday that the November 21 episode of AEW Collision will air live from the Resch Center. Tickets will go on sale to the general public next Monday, September 14, with an early-access premium seating sale beginning Tuesday.

“AEW is heading to Green Bay, Wisconsin for the FIRST TIME EVER as AEW Collision comes to the Resch Complex on Saturday, November 21,” the company wrote via social media.

“Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 9/14,” AEW added. “Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more at AEWTix.com.”

Kevin Knight, Hikaru Shida, Kyle Fletcher and Thekla are featured on the promotional graphic for the event.

The Green Bay edition of Collision will take place one week after AEW Full Gear 2026. AEW has yet to announce a location for the post-Full Gear episode of Dynamite.

Dynamite and Collision are scheduled to be held as separate live events that week, rather than Collision being taped after the live Dynamite broadcast.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday and Saturday for live AEW Dynamite and Collision Results coverage.