It’s almost Grand Slam time!

All Elite Wrestling announced on Monday morning that the company will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on September 25, 2024 for the latest annual Grand Slam shows.

A pre-sale for tickets to the 9/25 show will begin on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 10am EST.

“AEW Grand Slam is returning to the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, September 25th,” the announcement read. “Pre-Sale tickets available TOMORROW at 10am ET.”

The announcement continued, “Tickets on sale THURSDAY 7/18. Become an AEW Insider at http://AEWTIX.com for early access to tickets and more!”