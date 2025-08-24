All Elite Wrestling is going back “Down Under” early next year.

Ahead of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view today in London, England, an announcement aired via Nine News Queensland on Sunday, August 24, to reveal the details.

AEW President Tony Khan and reigning TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family appeared during the segment on the local Australian news outlet to confirm AEW Grand Slam for Saturday, February 14, 2026, from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Additionally, AEW House Rules, a non-televised live event, was announced for Sunday, February 15, 2026, from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia.

Watch the official announcement via the video player embedded below